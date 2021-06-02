Britney Spears' Latest Instagram Has People Talking

In the caption of Britney Spears' latest Instagram share, the entertainer introduced fans to "yellow." Previously, she has quoted "red" and "rose" in her Instagram captions, often choosing the most dominant color and pointing it out. Sometimes she shares a photo of herself wearing that color, and other times she will share an object — such as a red refrigerator, for example.

Also in the caption, Spears addressed the blurriness of the pics, and explained that her phone "kept moving." Next, seeming to address fans' ongoing concerns that Spears' team is posting old photos of her on social media, Spears revealed that she took the photos "yesterday," meaning May 31, and said she did so just "for fun." It was the following part of her caption that had fans cracking up, however.

"I never show my a** on Instagram and no ... I'm not wearing a thong," she wrote in the Instagram caption, adding "Oh well ... here's my a** ladies and gents! Enjoy." In two of the shots shared, Spears turns her backside to the camera. While her rear end isn't completely visible, her leotard did give fans a little more skin than Spears usually shares. She retuned to Instagram about an hour later to share a video of herself dancing to Prince in the same outfit. "As @JuliaRoberts says in 'Pretty Woman' ... don't you just love @Prince?!" Spears captioned the fun video.