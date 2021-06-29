What Does Britney Spears' Conservator Jodi Montgomery Really Think About Her Future?

The "Free Britney" movement has taken the world by storm over the last few years with basically everyone trying to get to the bottom of what is really going on with Britney Spears and her conservatorship. The status of the pop star sensation and her fight to become independent really came to light in 2021 when she appeared in court to ask to terminate her "abusive" conservatorship, per Insider. According to the outlet, the "Hit Me Baby One More Time" singer "hasn't legally controlled her life and fortune for 13 years." The conservatorship stems from Spears' "several public mental breakdowns" in 2007 and 2008 and put all of her financial assets under the control of her father and a lawyer.

However, with over a decade of being under the eye of her father when it comes to every aspect of her life, the queen of pop is bringing to light what her life has really been like under the conservatorship. And, it doesn't sound good. In an almost thirty-minute speech, she pleaded with a Los Angeles court, saying, "It's my wish and my dream for all of this to end," and, "I just want my life back."

So, while this speech rocked Spears fanbase and others following her case, what does the pop star's conservator have to say about the new information? Keep reading to find out what Jodi Montgomery is saying about Spears' conservatorship.