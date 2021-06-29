What Does Britney Spears' Conservator Jodi Montgomery Really Think About Her Future?
The "Free Britney" movement has taken the world by storm over the last few years with basically everyone trying to get to the bottom of what is really going on with Britney Spears and her conservatorship. The status of the pop star sensation and her fight to become independent really came to light in 2021 when she appeared in court to ask to terminate her "abusive" conservatorship, per Insider. According to the outlet, the "Hit Me Baby One More Time" singer "hasn't legally controlled her life and fortune for 13 years." The conservatorship stems from Spears' "several public mental breakdowns" in 2007 and 2008 and put all of her financial assets under the control of her father and a lawyer.
However, with over a decade of being under the eye of her father when it comes to every aspect of her life, the queen of pop is bringing to light what her life has really been like under the conservatorship. And, it doesn't sound good. In an almost thirty-minute speech, she pleaded with a Los Angeles court, saying, "It's my wish and my dream for all of this to end," and, "I just want my life back."
So, while this speech rocked Spears fanbase and others following her case, what does the pop star's conservator have to say about the new information? Keep reading to find out what Jodi Montgomery is saying about Spears' conservatorship.
Britney Spears' conservator claims they only have the singers best interest in mind
Want to know what Britney Spears' conservator had to say following the pop star's telling court appearance in June of 2021? You've come to the right place. According to People, a close source claimed that Spears' long-time care manager Jodi Montgomery — the same care manager who temporarily oversaw the singer's assets in 2019 when her father, Jamie Spears, stepped down — is insisting that the pop star's team only has her best interest in mind. They told People, "the hope is that she can eventually get out of the conservatorship." They also added that the "Toxic" singer has been "working with a team of experts concentrated on giving Britney the tools to get better."
While this sounds promising, there is reason to be doubtful. According to a legal filing obtained by People, in Spears' plea with the Los Angeles court, she revealed that Montgomery's treatment was the same as her father's. "[Montgomery] made me feel like my dad does. Very similar, her behavior and my dad, but just a different dynamic," Spears said
So, what does this mean for our queen of pop? The fate of Spears' conservatorship is in the hands of the legal system, but we're hopeful that they'll make the right decision for the star. The world is rooting for you Brit!