The Shocking Claim Britney Spears' Dad Made About Her Mental Health

Britney Spears has been fighting her father, Jamie Spears, in court for years, trying to have him permanently removed as her conservator — a role he has held since 2008, according to the New York Times. Britney was first placed under conservatorship after her divorce from her second husband, Kevin Federline. At the time, Britney was struggling mentally, and she likely had postpartum depression, according to TMZ. A judge ruled for Britney's dad to oversee everything in her life, from the trips she took to the money she spent, and things remained this way until late 2018, when Jamie had some health issues that caused him to step away for a period of time.

Jamie "almost died" when his colon ruptured, according to People, but he was able to recover. The scare, however, was a big deal for Britney, who took to Instagram to let her fans know that she was canceling her new residency in Las Vegas, and stepping away from the spotlight in order to spend more time with her family. Since that time, it has been an uphill battle for Britney, who has won small victories, but is still fighting for what she wants. A report out on April 30 has revealed that Jamie previously made a bold claim about his daughter by way of court documents first filed in 2008. Keep reading to find out the shocking claim that Jamie allegedly made.