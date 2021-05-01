The Shocking Claim Britney Spears' Dad Made About Her Mental Health
Britney Spears has been fighting her father, Jamie Spears, in court for years, trying to have him permanently removed as her conservator — a role he has held since 2008, according to the New York Times. Britney was first placed under conservatorship after her divorce from her second husband, Kevin Federline. At the time, Britney was struggling mentally, and she likely had postpartum depression, according to TMZ. A judge ruled for Britney's dad to oversee everything in her life, from the trips she took to the money she spent, and things remained this way until late 2018, when Jamie had some health issues that caused him to step away for a period of time.
Jamie "almost died" when his colon ruptured, according to People, but he was able to recover. The scare, however, was a big deal for Britney, who took to Instagram to let her fans know that she was canceling her new residency in Las Vegas, and stepping away from the spotlight in order to spend more time with her family. Since that time, it has been an uphill battle for Britney, who has won small victories, but is still fighting for what she wants. A report out on April 30 has revealed that Jamie previously made a bold claim about his daughter by way of court documents first filed in 2008. Keep reading to find out the shocking claim that Jamie allegedly made.
Britney Spears' father allegedly claimed that she had dementia
A new documentary called "Battle For Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship" is set to air on May 5, according to the Daily Mail. In this documentary, journalist Mobeen Azhar shares what he read in court documents related to Britney Spears' conservatorship case. "The journalist found what appeared to be legal documents for the conservatorship which features a box that reads 'the order relates to dementia placement or treatment as specified' and has been ticked," The Mirror reports. This suggests that Jamie Spears claimed that his daughter was suffering from dementia when she was 27-years-old.
A fan by the name of Hayley Herms, who is also involved in the new Britney documentary, told Azhar "I believe there's doctors out there – this is my personal opinion, I don't want to get anyone sued, this is not out there legally – that are being paid off, for example they have her on medication for dementia." She went on to say that there is "no way" Britney could have dementia given that she has been on tour, and she had a residency in Las Vegas. Herms pointed out that someone with dementia wouldn't be able to learn "27 back-to-back combo numbers [and] full choreography." The new documentary will air on BBC2, and will be available online to stream via BBC's iPlayer, according to iNews.