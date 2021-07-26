Inside Britney Spears' Surprising Court Filing To Remove Her Dad From Her Conservatorship

Britney Spears has been under conservatorship since 2008. At the time, she was going through some challenges and needed someone to oversee her finances and her day-to-day commitments, so her father, Jamie Spears, stepped into the role of conservator, according to The New York Times. Things appeared to be going well for Britney, who sold out her Las Vegas residency, made guest appearances on various television shows, including "How I Met Your Mother," and spent time with her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James. While Britney's personal life has almost always been scrutinized by the media, she really seemed to be thriving, hitting high points in her career, and ready to take over the world.

However, things drastically changed for Britney over the past two years. In early 2019, she took to Instagram and Twitter to announce that she'd be taking an indefinite work hiatus. The decision came after her father suffered a ruptured colon and nearly died, according to People magazine. Shortly thereafter, Britney entered into a court battle with her father in an effort to have him removed as her conservator.

In 2021, Britney made two virtual court appearances — one on June 23 and another on July 14 — in which she told the judge overseeing the case that she's been abused and mistreated by her father and by her management team, according to CNN. However, it wasn't until July 26 that she officially filed a petition to have her father removed, according to People. Keep reading to find out why her petition is shocking fans.