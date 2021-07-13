What Does Britney Spears Really Think Of Jodi Montgomery?

Jodi Montgomery has been a part of Britney Spears' conservatorship since September 2019, according to Us Weekly. She was brought on in her role after Spears' father, Jamie Spears, had to step back due to some health issues. While Jamie Spears remains the conservator of Britney Spears' estate — controlling her finances — Montgomery has been the conservator of her person for nearly two years. And, when Jamie Spears wanted to return to his role as conservator over his daughter's person, Britney Spears filed a petition in court requesting Montgomery keep the role permanently, according to Variety.

During her June 23 court appearance, Britney Spears told Judge Brenda Penny that Montgomery was "starting to kind of take it too far" (via CNN) with her. Britney Spears elaborated, telling the judge that she was "going to therapy twice a week and [seeing] a psychiatrist." Following the hearing, some people involved in the conservatorship — and in the pop star's life, in general — decided to resign. Those people include her longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, and her court-appointed attorney, Sam Ingham. Many wondered if Montgomery would end up stepping down, but she released a statement via her lawyer to let the world know that Britney Spears actually requested that she stay in her role, according to People. "Ms. Spears as recently as yesterday has asked Ms. Montgomery to continue to serve," the statement read, in part.

So, what does Britney Spears really think about Montgomery? Read on to find out.