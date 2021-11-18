What Paris Hilton Said About Kim Kardashian Attending Her Wedding

Any pop culture expert knows Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian go way back. Before Kim appeared on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and became a household name with her family, she had worked as an assistant for Paris, following along with her to high-class Hollywood parties. Almost two decades since that time, Paris and Kim have both had various relationships, but still managed to maintain a close friendship, even appearing together in a 2020 photoshoot for Kim's fashion line, according to E! News. Of course, there were a few juicy feuds in between, like when Hilton reportedly compared Kim's butt to "cottage cheese stuffed in a trash bag," per TMZ. Oops.

But all was forgotten, on November 11, when Paris tied the knot with longtime boyfriend, venture capitalist Carter Reum, in an extravagant wedding on her grandfather's property. Many fans wondered whether Kim would appear at Paris' wedding, and to the delight of many who grew up in the early 2000s, she did!

Hopefully, fans will get to see the reunion on Paris' bridal-themed series, "Paris in Love," which premiered on Peacock on November 11, according to Town & Country Magazine. But until then, stans of this friendship can savor over Paris' true feelings on Kim's attendance at her wedding.