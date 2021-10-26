Everything We Know About Paris Hilton's New Show
Paris Hilton is letting fans get up close and personal with a new show. The socialite and businesswoman has seen her popularity resurge in the pop culture sphere following the success of her YouTube Originals Documentary, "This Is Paris," which debuted in September 2020, and her Netflix series, "Cooking With Paris," which came out this past summer. Fans were impressed with Hilton's vulnerability in her documentary, where she outlined the mental abuse she suffered as a teenager while attending a boarding school. She has also advocated for child facility reform, according to Entertainment Tonight, in the year since her documentary came out.
While Hilton has said that recounting her trauma has been hard on her, she also has plenty to celebrate in her personal life. In February, Hilton became an engaged woman when her boyfriend, venture capitalist Carter Reum, proposed on her birthday vacation. At the time, Hilton told Vogue she is looking forward to becoming his wife. "I am excited about this next chapter and having such a supportive partner," she gushed. "Our relationship is one of equals. We make each other better people. He was absolutely worth the wait!"
With wedding bells on the horizon, Hilton is taking viewers along for the carriage ride with "Paris In Love." Here's everything we know about her new show.
Paris Hilton's new show brings it back to her reality roots
Paris Hilton is returning to her reality TV roots in the trailer for her new wedding docuseries, "Paris In Love." According to Variety, the 13-part series follows Hilton as she plans the wedding of her dreams while navigating unexpected challenges. Her mother, Kathy Hilton, and sister, Nikki Hilton Rothschild, will also make appearances on the show and support her along her wedding journey. Hilton announced the show via Twitter on October 26, writing, "You are cordially invited! ... My new show #ParisInLove premieres November 11 on @PeacockTV. I am so excited to share my love story with you all!"
In the trailer, Hilton could be seen trying on wedding dresses, receiving congratulations from Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, and showing off her engagement rings to friends. "Hey b*tches, look who's getting married!" she says at the beginning of the trailer. Meanwhile, her fiance, Carter Reum, says marrying Hilton is "different" than what he had expected, but he wouldn't have it any other way. However, things aren't all sunshines and roses, as Hilton's mom demanded that Reum "stay in his lane" throughout the wedding planning process, and let her take charge.
Fans will have to see how their wedding pans out, but Hilton has already expressed her excitement, writing in an Instagram post on October 17 that she "can't wait to marry" Reum, who she called her "best friend."