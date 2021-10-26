Everything We Know About Paris Hilton's New Show

Paris Hilton is letting fans get up close and personal with a new show. The socialite and businesswoman has seen her popularity resurge in the pop culture sphere following the success of her YouTube Originals Documentary, "This Is Paris," which debuted in September 2020, and her Netflix series, "Cooking With Paris," which came out this past summer. Fans were impressed with Hilton's vulnerability in her documentary, where she outlined the mental abuse she suffered as a teenager while attending a boarding school. She has also advocated for child facility reform, according to Entertainment Tonight, in the year since her documentary came out.

While Hilton has said that recounting her trauma has been hard on her, she also has plenty to celebrate in her personal life. In February, Hilton became an engaged woman when her boyfriend, venture capitalist Carter Reum, proposed on her birthday vacation. At the time, Hilton told Vogue she is looking forward to becoming his wife. "I am excited about this next chapter and having such a supportive partner," she gushed. "Our relationship is one of equals. We make each other better people. He was absolutely worth the wait!"

With wedding bells on the horizon, Hilton is taking viewers along for the carriage ride with "Paris In Love." Here's everything we know about her new show.