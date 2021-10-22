Why Is Paris Hilton Thanking Cindy McCain?

Paris Hilton is taking a page out of her friend Kim Kardashian's playbook and getting behind a cause she cares about — and is even taking it straight to Washington. Hilton's cause is not prison reform, but the "troubled teen industry," which refers to boarding schools and camps to which troubled teens get sent away, as well as foster care facilities. Hilton claims these facilities run rife with abuse, and that she herself is a victim of it. "These kids are treated worse than someone would be in prison," she told Good Morning America on October 20. "It's horrifying." Of her experience at a boarding school in Utah as a teen, she said, "It's literal Hell on earth."

Hilton elaborated on her experience speaking outside the Capitol. "I was strangled, slapped across the face, watched in the shower by male staff, called vulgar names ... and so much more," she said in front of reporters. She also urged policymakers to consider the The Accountability for Congregate Care Act, which is co-sponsored by Sen. Jeff Merkely of Oregon and Rep. Ro Khanna of California, per Rolling Stone. "I urge Congress and President Biden to make this bill the law of the land," Hilton said.

Although the bill was drafted by a group of Democratic lawmakers, Hilton has found herself an ally on the other side of the aisle.