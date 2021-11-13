Everything We Know About Paris Hilton's Lavish Wedding

Paris Hilton married Carter Reum at her late grandfather Baron Hilton's $60 million former estate on November 11, per People. The entrepreneur and reality TV star married Reum in a fairy tale wedding packed with celebrities. "My forever begins today... 11/11," Hilton captioned an Instagram photo in her wedding gown, adding the hashtags #JustMarried and #ForeverHiltonReum. But the wedding celebration isn't over; there are two more parties planned for the Mr. and Mrs. Naturally, the bride made sure to film all wedding festivities for her new TV series, "Paris in Love." The reality show premiered on her wedding day.

Reum and Paris got engaged after dating for a year, though they had been friends for more than 15 years. Paris wrote about her wedding and being a bride in a November 12 blog post: "I'm so proud of my love story with Carter, and even more excited that it's just beginning. My next chapter as a wife is going to be the best yet."

Here's everything we know about Paris and Reum's lavish wedding. SPOILER ALERT! There was a caviar station, dinner by Wolfgang Puck, and a 6-ft wedding cake! But even with the over-the-top food and fashion, the reality star's wedding was a very personal and sweet event.