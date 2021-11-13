Everything We Know About Paris Hilton's Lavish Wedding
Paris Hilton married Carter Reum at her late grandfather Baron Hilton's $60 million former estate on November 11, per People. The entrepreneur and reality TV star married Reum in a fairy tale wedding packed with celebrities. "My forever begins today... 11/11," Hilton captioned an Instagram photo in her wedding gown, adding the hashtags #JustMarried and #ForeverHiltonReum. But the wedding celebration isn't over; there are two more parties planned for the Mr. and Mrs. Naturally, the bride made sure to film all wedding festivities for her new TV series, "Paris in Love." The reality show premiered on her wedding day.
Reum and Paris got engaged after dating for a year, though they had been friends for more than 15 years. Paris wrote about her wedding and being a bride in a November 12 blog post: "I'm so proud of my love story with Carter, and even more excited that it's just beginning. My next chapter as a wife is going to be the best yet."
Here's everything we know about Paris and Reum's lavish wedding. SPOILER ALERT! There was a caviar station, dinner by Wolfgang Puck, and a 6-ft wedding cake! But even with the over-the-top food and fashion, the reality star's wedding was a very personal and sweet event.
Paris Hilton's dream wedding to her 'prince' Carter Reum
Paris Hilton walked down the aisle on November 11 in a custom Oscar de la Renta wedding dress to the song "Can't Help Falling in Love," per Vogue. Paris told the publication, "I love how it turned out. I wanted something that was timeless, elegant, chic, and iconic." Paris wrote a blog post about walking down the aisle. "Carter took my hands in his. Suddenly I wasn't as nervous. Carter has that effect on me... he makes everything feel like a fairy tale."
According to Page Six, Paris had four outfit changes on her wedding day, with the star of the new Peacock series "Paris in Love" changing her outfit three times during the reception alone! The groom wore a tux for the wedding and reception, but the "Cooking with Paris" star took it in stride. In August, Paris told Jimmy Fallon, "[Reum is] not as high maintenance as I am." The bride's sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild was the maid of honor in a custom Alice + Olivia dress, per Page Six.
Paris and Reum's wedding was one of the hottest invites in Hollywood. E! News reported that guests included Kim Kardashian, Nicole Richie, and Rachel Zoe. Fox News noted that Paula Abdul, Emma Roberts, and auntie Kyle Richards of "Real Housewives" fame were also in attendance. In a blog post, Paris said they ended the reception "raging to a DJ set. It was the best day and night of my life." We wish the newlyweds a lifetime of happiness!