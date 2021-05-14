Inside Paris Hilton's New Docuseries

Paris Hilton is returning to reality with a new docuseries titled "Paris In Love" streaming on NBC's Peacock.

The celeb is no stranger to reality TV, first capturing fans' hearts as Hollywood's most-popular socialite in the early 2000s, while starring in her own series opposite ex-best friend Nicole Richie in "The Simple Life." After the two "it" girls had a major fallout that eventually contributed to the end of their show, Hilton went on to become a DJ and star into two other series: "Paris Hilton's My New BFF" and "The World According to Paris." Then in 2020, she opened up about her life in her YouTube documentary "This is Paris."

"It's been years and years of people offering me different shows and sending me different concepts and I've turned everything down," Hilton admitted at the Wall Street Journal's The Future of Everything Festival. "But for this, I feel that after my documentary, it just ended in a way that really didn't have an ending." Will the new docuseries be the "ending" Hilton wants? Let's dig in.