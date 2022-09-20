Adam Levine Makes Bold Confession About His Behavior Amid Cheating Accusations

Boy, did things get messy for Adam Levine's personal life this September. In a September 19 TikTok, Instagram influencer and model Sumner Stroh dropped the bombshell allegation that she and Levine partook in a yearlong affair sometime during his eight-year marriage to model Behati Prinsloo. "At the time, I was young, I was naive, and, I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited," Stroh said in her video, claiming to have been "manipulated" into the relationship.

Stroh's accusations didn't stop simply at a supposed affair. According to the model, who boasts almost 400,000 followers on Instagram, Levine messaged her on Instagram after the two hadn't talked for "a period of months," asking if he can name his unborn child after her. "If it's boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that?" Levine allegedly wrote in one of Stroh's screenshots. Levine and Prinsloo had just announced they are expecting their third child in early September, per People, who will be joining older sisters, Gio Grace and Dusty Rose Levine.

As her comments section filled up with criticism toward both her and Levine, Stroh also made the claim that she never intended to share this publicly. It was only after a friend allegedly attempted to sell screenshots of conversations between her and Levine that she felt forced to get ahead of the story. As for Levine, he was forced to do damage control after the fact, having just addressed Stroh's claims with some shocking revelations along the way.