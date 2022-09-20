How Landon Barker Really Feels About Girlfriend Charli D'Amelio's DWTS Debut
Charli D'Amelio's TikTok fame has landed the internet personality a spot on Season 31 of "Dancing With The Stars." Charli's addition to the popular ABC show was announced on September 7 during the show's annual cast reveal on "Good Morning America." The social media star also made history as her mother, Heidi D'Amelio, joined the cast — making the pair the first competing family members in "DWTS" history.
In an interview with Page Six, Heidi revealed that Charli has continuously motivated her as they prepared for their live performances. "She [Charli] told me everything I used to tell her when she was a kid and in dance," Heidi said. "So to hear those words coming out of her mouth to me, I was like, 'Alright, I get it.' It was great advice."
Meanwhile, Charli appears to be leaning on her rumored boyfriend, Landon Barker, for support as she sets off on her quest for the coveted mirror ball trophy.
Landon Barker is very proud of Charli D'Amelio
Charli D'Amelio had an amazing debut during the September 19 premiere of "Dancing with the Stars" on Disney+. The internet sensation — who is paired with professional dancer Mark Ballas — earned the highest score of the night for her cha-cha set to the remix of Megan Thee Stallion's song "Savage." Meanwhile, her mother Heidi, ended the evening in eighth place with 24 out of 40 total points.
Following the premiere, Charli spoke with reporters about her first live performance and revealed that she received a glowing review from her boyfriend, Landon Barker. "He was very proud of me," she told People. "He's never seen me dance before, so I think I was nervous, but he's always been so supportive."
As it turns out, Charli wasn't joking when she described Landon's pride, as the model took to his Instagram Stories to share a gushing message of praise. "Char you killed it I love you so much! You looked so beautiful!" he exclaimed. "So exciting watch you do what you love! So proud of you char!"