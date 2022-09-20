How Landon Barker Really Feels About Girlfriend Charli D'Amelio's DWTS Debut

Charli D'Amelio's TikTok fame has landed the internet personality a spot on Season 31 of "Dancing With The Stars." Charli's addition to the popular ABC show was announced on September 7 during the show's annual cast reveal on "Good Morning America." The social media star also made history as her mother, Heidi D'Amelio, joined the cast — making the pair the first competing family members in "DWTS" history.

In an interview with Page Six, Heidi revealed that Charli has continuously motivated her as they prepared for their live performances. "She [Charli] told me everything I used to tell her when she was a kid and in dance," Heidi said. "So to hear those words coming out of her mouth to me, I was like, 'Alright, I get it.' It was great advice."

Meanwhile, Charli appears to be leaning on her rumored boyfriend, Landon Barker, for support as she sets off on her quest for the coveted mirror ball trophy.