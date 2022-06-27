Charli D'Amelio Sparks Relationship Rumors With Travis Barker's Son
Charlie D'Amelio has been in the headlines these last few years for having the most followers on TikTok (until recently, that is) and apparently also for her genuine love of chicken nuggets. As many of her fans can probably recall, the social media star got quite a lot of backlash when her family sat down for a dinner made by personal chef Aaron May just for her to demand frozen chicken nuggets instead of what was being served, according to the New York Post.
The criticism she received was so bad — with a lot of people calling her entitled — that D'Amelio had to take to her Twitter account to set a few things straight. "At the end of the day I know I am a good person with a good heart and I will never change that about myself. I love you all!!" she wrote back then.
And while D'Amelio has also made headlines for her personal life, including her relationships with Chase Hudson and Lil Huddy, there are new reports that she might be sharing her next chicken nugget meal with someone new who has a very famous father.
Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker are getting to know one another
According to People, Charli D'Amelio and Travis Barker's son Landon Barker are getting to know one another. One source close to the situation even said, "They're seeing each other, and it's early stages." So far both D'Amelio and Landon have not made any comments about their relationship, but the publication says that the new couple was spotted leaving Travis' concert together in June.
Now, as far as whether or not D'Amelio will open up about this relationship as much as she did with some of her past ones remains to be seen. Back in December of 2020, D'Amelio talked to Entertainment Tonight about the pressure of dating in the spotlight. She said at the time, "When you start noticing yourself getting into that sort of place, where you're like, 'Wow, these people are more invested in seeing us fail than they want to actually see us be happy together.'" She admitted that kind of feeling can be "really detrimental," but tries to rise above it. She added, "You just have to stay true to yourself. It happens with friendships, relationships, everything."
Well, if anything at least both D'Amelio and Landon can look forward to a lot of candlelit chicken nugget dinners in their future, right?