Charli D'Amelio Sparks Relationship Rumors With Travis Barker's Son

Charlie D'Amelio has been in the headlines these last few years for having the most followers on TikTok (until recently, that is) and apparently also for her genuine love of chicken nuggets. As many of her fans can probably recall, the social media star got quite a lot of backlash when her family sat down for a dinner made by personal chef Aaron May just for her to demand frozen chicken nuggets instead of what was being served, according to the New York Post.

The criticism she received was so bad — with a lot of people calling her entitled — that D'Amelio had to take to her Twitter account to set a few things straight. "At the end of the day I know I am a good person with a good heart and I will never change that about myself. I love you all!!" she wrote back then.

And while D'Amelio has also made headlines for her personal life, including her relationships with Chase Hudson and Lil Huddy, there are new reports that she might be sharing her next chicken nugget meal with someone new who has a very famous father.