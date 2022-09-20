Jon Hamm Unexpectedly Weighs In On Erika Jayne's Earring Controversy

Jon Hamm has long-held on to his Hollywood status as a sex symbol thanks to his role as Don Draper in "Mad Men." And while fans have often been curious about the tragic details in Hamm's life, he has proven himself to be one of the most talented men in the entertainment industry. He's also versatile with a long list of credits that include, "Top Gun: Maverick," "The Town," and "Lucy in the Sky," per his IMDb page. In an interview with Men's Journal back in 2020, Hamm opened up about some of the changes he's experienced, both in his personal life and his professional one. He said, "There are other people who experience the world differently than you, and you have to come to some sort of understanding with that. That's really what I've tried to do. Yes, it's more difficult when you have to examine everything that you do, or say, or perform. But that's not necessarily bad. If we're all on the path of learning and growing, then let's all be on the path."

Fans have seen and appreciated the more philosophical side to the actor, but he recently made some comments that have prompted some people to throw him a side eye. That's because Hamm unexpectedly weighed in on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne's earring controversy. Yep, you read that right.