Jon Hamm Unexpectedly Weighs In On Erika Jayne's Earring Controversy
Jon Hamm has long-held on to his Hollywood status as a sex symbol thanks to his role as Don Draper in "Mad Men." And while fans have often been curious about the tragic details in Hamm's life, he has proven himself to be one of the most talented men in the entertainment industry. He's also versatile with a long list of credits that include, "Top Gun: Maverick," "The Town," and "Lucy in the Sky," per his IMDb page. In an interview with Men's Journal back in 2020, Hamm opened up about some of the changes he's experienced, both in his personal life and his professional one. He said, "There are other people who experience the world differently than you, and you have to come to some sort of understanding with that. That's really what I've tried to do. Yes, it's more difficult when you have to examine everything that you do, or say, or perform. But that's not necessarily bad. If we're all on the path of learning and growing, then let's all be on the path."
Fans have seen and appreciated the more philosophical side to the actor, but he recently made some comments that have prompted some people to throw him a side eye. That's because Hamm unexpectedly weighed in on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne's earring controversy. Yep, you read that right.
Jon Hamm thinks Erika Jayne should return her earrings
Jon Hamm might be one of the biggest television stars out there, but that doesn't mean he doesn't like to sit on the couch at home and enjoy a good marathon session of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." While on "The Howard Stern Show," the actor surprisingly called out Erika Jayne for not returning a pair of $750,000 earrings that were bought by her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, according to Page Six. The pair of earrings are controversial because they were reportedly bought by Girardi using stolen settlement funds. Hamm said, "You just want to shake her and go, 'Honey, they were never yours.' Give them back."
Many social media fans have also commented on the matter with, "Just when you think he can't get any hotter, he admits he watches 'RHOBH.' Damn you, John Hamm [sic]. #hottestmanaround," along with, "The man is talented, handsome and absolutely correct — Erika should give those earrings to the victims."
Seeing how we have Hamm's take on this, one can only wonder what Don Draper would have to say about this too, right? His ex, Betty Draper, sure had an eye-popping earring and jewelry collection herself.