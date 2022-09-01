Inside Erika Jayne's Unexpected Huge Legal Win
Erika Jayne took the drama from Andy Cohen's couch to the courtroom. The last two years have seen the embattled Bravo-lebrity face lawsuit after lawsuit on the heels of her failed marriage to disgraced attorney Tom Girardi. Shortly after filing for divorce, Jayne's estranged husband became headline news as former clients and colleagues came out of the woodwork to allege that he had steadily stolen millions of dollars from them throughout his career.
Jayne was dragged into the chaos, with alleged victims claiming that she used the stolen funds to bankroll her extravagant lifestyle. Some even claimed that Jayne's company, EJ Global, was nothing more than a front for a wide-ranging embezzlement scheme, per People. All the while, Jayne has maintained that she is entirely innocent. She's told co-stars that Girardi is suffering from Alziehmers and likely didn't know what he was doing at the time. She also claimed that she and Girardi's relationship was so distant she never questioned where the money was coming from — she just took what he gave her.
Few believed Jayne — and she's paid for that dearly. This summer, amid rumors she was fired from Bravo, Jayne was forced to return a pair of diamond earrings worth $750,000. Thanks to a shocking ruling from a Los Angeles judge, though, things may finally be looking up for Jayne.
Erika Jayne gets a clean slate
Erika Jayne has claimed she had nothing to do with her estranged husband Tom Girardi's alleged embezzlement. On August 31, a court finally ruled in Jayne's favor, stating that there was no evidence to suggest she had any knowledge of wrongdoing on Girardi's behalf. In other words, Jayne is in the clear. "All I asked for was some time and some understanding. And today is a good day," Jayne told reporters who spotted her out shopping hours after the verdict, per the Daily Mail.
Two of Girardi's former colleagues brought the $5 million dollar case against Jayne, claiming that she had "aided and abetted" Girardi in his alleged crimes, per Page Six. During her deposition, Jayne repeatedly insisted she was in the dark about whatever Girardi was doing. "Listen, they did all the books at Girardi & Keese. They were in charge of all of the ledgers," she explained. "I didn't do the invoices." As a result, Jayne didn't ask too many questions — she assumed Girardi had everything handled.
The news wasn't all good for Jayne, though. The day the verdict was announced, the Los Angeles Times published an exposé alleging that Girardi wired his mistress $300,000 to renovate her extravagant beachfront condo while he was still married to Jayne. "Wow. I knew about jewelry, shopping sprees, and plastic surgery but this really threw me for a loop," Jayne quipped in an Instagram post. You win some, you lose some.