Inside Erika Jayne's Unexpected Huge Legal Win

Erika Jayne took the drama from Andy Cohen's couch to the courtroom. The last two years have seen the embattled Bravo-lebrity face lawsuit after lawsuit on the heels of her failed marriage to disgraced attorney Tom Girardi. Shortly after filing for divorce, Jayne's estranged husband became headline news as former clients and colleagues came out of the woodwork to allege that he had steadily stolen millions of dollars from them throughout his career.

Jayne was dragged into the chaos, with alleged victims claiming that she used the stolen funds to bankroll her extravagant lifestyle. Some even claimed that Jayne's company, EJ Global, was nothing more than a front for a wide-ranging embezzlement scheme, per People. All the while, Jayne has maintained that she is entirely innocent. She's told co-stars that Girardi is suffering from Alziehmers and likely didn't know what he was doing at the time. She also claimed that she and Girardi's relationship was so distant she never questioned where the money was coming from — she just took what he gave her.

Few believed Jayne — and she's paid for that dearly. This summer, amid rumors she was fired from Bravo, Jayne was forced to return a pair of diamond earrings worth $750,000. Thanks to a shocking ruling from a Los Angeles judge, though, things may finally be looking up for Jayne.