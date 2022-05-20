Erika Jayne Shares Sad Update On Tom Girardi's Health

For the longest time, Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi's relationship was the ultimate #couplegoals despite their wide age gap of 33 years. With both appearing to be in love, they simply couldn't have been more perfect for each other. "Tom believes in me and he supports me," "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star gushed to People in 2018. "That's my favorite thing about our relationship." Per Today, Jayne first met Girardi while working as a waitress at a bar he frequented. Although the former attorney confessed to People that "marriage was the furthest thing from my mind" at one time, when he met Jayne, the pair eventually tied the knot in 1999.

However, the fairytale was not forever. In November 2020, Jayne filed for divorce from Girardi after over 20 years together. "This is not a step taken lightly or easily," she wrote in a statement to Us Weekly. "I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together."

As though getting served divorce papers was not enough, things took a turn for the worse when in 2021, Girardi was diagnosed with dementia and late-onset Alzheimer's disease. Now, over a year later, Jayne is finally giving an update about the former attorney's health.