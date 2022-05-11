Erika Jayne Reveals The Sad Current State Of Her Relationship With Tom Girardi

It's been a long and bumpy road for Erika Jayne and her estranged husband, Tom Girardi. In case you forgot, Erika began starring in the Bravo hit, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," in 2015. Fans have gotten to see all aspects of the fiery blond, from traveling everywhere with her glam squad to facing off against co-stars Garcelle Beauvais and proving that she can stand her ground against the best of them.

During her time on the series, the reality star shared all aspects of her life, including glimpses into her marriage with the once famed lawyer, Tom Girardi. Many people were intrigued by the relationship due to the simple fact that Tom is 33 years Erika's senior, and the singer has addressed the topic several times. "Everyone thought I was marrying him to have a baby and lock down the money, as ugly as that sounds," Erika said in 2018, per People. "I see it less and less now."

Amid a slew of legal issues against Tom and his law firm, Girardi & Keese, Erika made the tough decision to divorce Tom after 21 years of marriage. "After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi," the reality star told Us Weekly. "This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together." Even though things went south for the former couple, Erika says she's still in contact with Tom.