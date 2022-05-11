Erika Jayne Reveals The Sad Current State Of Her Relationship With Tom Girardi
It's been a long and bumpy road for Erika Jayne and her estranged husband, Tom Girardi. In case you forgot, Erika began starring in the Bravo hit, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," in 2015. Fans have gotten to see all aspects of the fiery blond, from traveling everywhere with her glam squad to facing off against co-stars Garcelle Beauvais and proving that she can stand her ground against the best of them.
During her time on the series, the reality star shared all aspects of her life, including glimpses into her marriage with the once famed lawyer, Tom Girardi. Many people were intrigued by the relationship due to the simple fact that Tom is 33 years Erika's senior, and the singer has addressed the topic several times. "Everyone thought I was marrying him to have a baby and lock down the money, as ugly as that sounds," Erika said in 2018, per People. "I see it less and less now."
Amid a slew of legal issues against Tom and his law firm, Girardi & Keese, Erika made the tough decision to divorce Tom after 21 years of marriage. "After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi," the reality star told Us Weekly. "This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together." Even though things went south for the former couple, Erika says she's still in contact with Tom.
Erika Jayne says she still answers her estranged husband's phone calls
Erika Jayne is getting candid about her life after all the drama that went down with her now-estranged husband, Tom Girardi. The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star opened up about her relationship with Tom in an interview with Us Weekly, revealing that she is still very much "mourning" the marriage and what they once had. "I think that gets lost in the sensationalized version of it all. This was someone I was married to for over 20 years and was with, like, 23 [years]. It's difficult," she dished. Erika added that she has "real moments of sadness" that are heightened around the holidays when she remembers how much fun she and Tom used to have. "These things happen in life. They happen to everyone; everyone's mourning something," Erika added.
The star also revealed that she still takes Tom's phone calls, but for a good reason. "He's not well, and so he's in a state of decline and sometimes it's good and sometimes [he thinks] I'm someone else. So it's fine," Erika continued. That has to be incredibly hard.
According to Page Six, Tom lives at the Belmont Village Senior Living facility as he suffers from early-onset Alzheimers and dementia. People revealed that Tom's brother, Robert Girardi, filed letters in court to be in charge of Tom's conservatorship. The conservatorship leaves Robert in charge of several things, including Tom's estate and making arrangements for his care.