Erika Jayne Just Proved That She Is Completely Done With Garcelle Beauvais

Sound the alert horn for "Real Housewives" drama, because we have a doozy for you right here. This one involves "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stars Erika Jayne (aka Erika Girardi), her co-star, Garcelle Beauvais, a book, and a trash can — and it's super juicy. To really understand the context though, we need to throw it back to February 1 when Garcelle opened up to her "The Real" co-hosts about unfollowing Erika on social media the prior month. Garcelle didn't reveal exactly why, but admitted Erika had done something and she didn't want to see her posts anymore.

"All I can say is, she called me something that I did not like, and so, therefore, when somebody offends you in a way, I don't want to see her posts, I don't want to put a little like," Garcelle shared. "So, I thought, I'm going to unfollow her, I don't want to see her posts. Did I know it was going to cause World War 3? Unfollowing someone is huge apparently because it was breaking news all over the place," she continued, before confirming she was no longer on good terms with the reality star and singer.

That nod to her decision causing a lot of drama appeared to stem from Erika acknowledging the unfollow and unfollowing right back, with Instagram account Bravo Housewives sharing screenshots confirming neither were following each another anymore. But Erika being Erika, things didn't stop there.