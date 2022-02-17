Garcelle Beauvais Explains Why She Unfollowed Erika Jayne On Instagram
Is it just us, or do you love all the drama that each of the housewives' seasons brings? The franchise started with "The Real Housewives of Orange County" in 2006 and spun off into other cities, including Beverly Hills. While the OC and Beverly Hills are pretty close to one another, the casts are incredibly different. Kyle Richards is the OG of Beverly Hills, while other longtime cast members like Lisa Rinna have become fan favorites. But there have also been some impressive newcomers, like Garcelle Beauvais.
Garcelle first appeared on the show in 2020, and she seems to be pretty popular with fans. The actor is the first Black woman to appear on the series, and she's been asked how she feels about it on several occasions. On an episode of "Reality Life With Kate Casey," Garcelle admitted that she felt pressure to do act a certain way. "I really didn't want to be labeled an angry Black woman, because that's not who I am," she shared, per Page Six. "I just wanted to stay true to who I am, and I think that's what people have been able to see so far."
If you watch the series, you know that Garcelle has gelled pretty well with the cast, and she makes a great addition to the series. It's also easy to see why many viewers can relate to her. But as with pretty much every housewife on the planet, Garcelle still brings plenty of drama.
Garcelle Beauvais doesn't want to hear about Erika Jayne
Nowadays, you can say a lot to a person without saying anything at all — just click the "unfollow" button on Instagram, and it's like a cleanse for the soul. In the world of Hollywood, unfollows can be a big news story, and that's just the case when "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Garcelle Beauvais unfollowed co-star Erika Jayne. Sara Haines brought up the topic during an episode of "The View" on February 17. "You and Erika Jayne got into an argument, and you just unfollowed her on Instagram, which apparently caused World War 3," Haines started. "What can you tell us about what happened with you and Erika, and can you give us a sneak peek of the new season?"
After teasing the new season of "RHOBH," Garcelle dished, "I never realized that unfollowing someone would be breaking news. It's unbelievable." She admitted that the two had a "rough start" to the season, and she "didn't want to follow her anymore, and that's where it all went awry." Joy Behar suggested that Garcelle should have muted Erika, and Garcelle agreed that would have been a better route.
Garcelle is not the only one who has a beef with Erika; Sutton Stracke has also famously feuded with the singer. According to People, Sutton and Erika were on pretty good terms but have gotten into a few spats in the show's upcoming season, primarily based on Erika's legal issues and lifestyle choices. Oh, the drama!