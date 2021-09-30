Garcelle Beauvais Shares Something "Amazing" About Erika Jayne

Erika Jayne made plenty of headlines on Season 11 of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" due to her ongoing legal woes with ex-husband Tom Girardi, as well as the constant attention from the media. Now, Garcelle Beauvais has opened up about Erika's appearance at the "RHOBH" reunion during a chat with Catt Sadler on the September 29 episode of "A Drink With Live!" podcast.

"I don't wish this on anybody, what she's going through," Garcelle said. "It's hard, I mean like every day there's something in the press, every day it's something, right?" She added, "I think the fact that she showed up says a lot because I don't think I would've. I think I would've been under the covers and just freaking out. So the fact that she showed up I think is really amazing because it's a reality show where you get dissected by not only the people you're with, but also the people watching."

"So for her to show up under this kind of scrutiny, this is huge stuff. This is big stuff and she showed up, so that's amazing to me," she continued. "I wish she would've gone a little lighter on Sutton, but other than that, she showed up." We can only imagine how the reunion will play out, as Garcelle had plenty of tea to spill with Sadler — keep reading for more details.