Erika Jayne Is Facing Serious New Accusations

Erika Jayne filed for divorce from Tom Girardi after 20 years of marriage, and it was not a decision she reached easily. On an episode in Season 11 of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Erika confided in her castmates that she formulated a plan before separating from her husband. "I struggled for a long time knowing that I had to leave. But once I made my decision, I spent a good 30 days closing out certain parts of my life," the reality star revealed (via Us Weekly). After the separation, Erika left her and Tom's mansion and moved into a rental home. Fans started to speculate that the "XXPEN$IVE" singer had downgraded her lifestyle when she was spotted pumping gas while sporting an unglamorous look of leggings and a t-shirt, per Page Six.

Since their split, both Tom and Erika have been named in a lawsuit that accused the defamed attorney of embezzling funds intended for the "widows and orphans" from the people who died in the 2018 Lion Air plane crash, via Daily News. "At the heart of this deception is defendant (Tom) Girardi and his need to fund outrageous lifestyles for himself and his soon-to-be ex-wife, Erika Jayne," the court documents read. Erika filed for divorce on November 3, 2020, seeking spousal support from Tom, and also requested to keep any funds she acquired before their marriage and after the divorce was filed, per Page Six. Keep reading to see how Erika landed in more hot water.