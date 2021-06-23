Erika Girardi Claps Back At Criticism Over Her New Look

Erika Girardi is hitting back. The star, who fans may also know as Erika Jayne, clapped back on Twitter after she was heavily criticized online for showing off a dressed down and casual look while out and about. "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star is famous for her uber glamorous appearance and has notably showed off some of the most iconic looks in "Housewives" history since she joined the franchise for Season 6 back in 2015.

The star has also been very open about all the work that goes into keeping her glam look in check, and hasn't been afraid to admit she spent thousands on her appearance — and we mean thousands. It's been reported that she supposedly at one time spent $40,000 a month on looking good (which included paying a full on glam squad), though it sounds like it could actually be much more than that.

"That number is a little low, really. It's the cost of doing business! Other people agree," she told The Kit when asked about the eye watering figure in 2019. "You get to speak through your hair, makeup and wardrobe. I'm communicating through costume," she added.

Well, it seems like that may have changed since Erika hit the headlines in late 2020 for being hit with a lawsuit alongside her estranged husband, Tom Girardi. The two were accused of allegedly embezzling money to fund their "outrageous lifestyles" by divorcing (per Page Six).

