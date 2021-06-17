Erika Girardi Speaks Out About Her Divorce

It's been over six months since Erika Girardi shocked fans and filed for divorce from Tom Girardi, her husband of 21 years. The pair's 33-year age difference has been a storyline on the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," which Erika has been on since Season 6. Erika, also known to some as Erika Jayne, her pop star alter-ego, asked for spousal support when she filed. Tom replied asking the court to terminate the court's ability to award spousal support and asked that she cover the attorney fees, getting their divorce proceedings off to a rocky start per People.

A month after the "XXPEN$IVE" singer filed for divorce and the high-powered L.A. lawyer were accused of using their divorce to embezzle money from Tom's clients, who were victims of a plane crash, per People. Erika then revealed that the reason for her divorce was due to Tom's infidelity. "The reason she divorced Tom is because he was cheating on her with multiple women," an insider claimed to People. "She's known about his infidelity for years" and "wanted to try and save the marriage," the source continued.

Aside from her official statement made shortly after filing for divorce, Erika has not spoken publicly about the divorce or legal proceedings — until now. Read on to see what she has to say.