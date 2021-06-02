Erika Girardi's Husband Tom Is Headed Back To TV. But It's Not What You Think
Fans of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills know that you don't mess with Erika Girardi. Yet did anybody tell ABC News that?
On June 2, 2021, it was announced that RHOBH star Erika and husband Tom Girardi are slated to be at the center of a new ABC News documentary. Before you assume it's Housewives-related, let's catch you up to speed on what the Girardis have been up to in 2020. First, Erika surprised the public by announcing a shocking split from Tom in November 2020. The couple were married for 21 years, and Erika frequently discussed their seemingly rock-solid marriage on the hit Bravo reality series. Per Page Six, Erika sought spousal support...that is, until all their assets were frozen. Tom and his famed Los Angeles law firm were hit with multiple lawsuits, as reported by The Blast, for embezzlement, fraud, and numerous other charges. One lawsuit even alleged that their divorce was a misdirection to "fraudulently protect Tom's and Erika's money from those that seek to collect on debts owed by Tom and his law firm," via Page Six.
On top of all that, Tom reportedly is broke, causing Erika's lavish lifestyle and net worth to plummet. Tom lost his law license and was granted a conservator following a memory loss diagnosis. Seems like a soap opera! And well, now it kind of will be. Keeping scrolling to see why Tom will be returning to TV, but just not in the way you might expect.
Erika Girardi and Tom Girardi are at the center of a new documentary
Erika Girardi can add another TV series to her resume. According to Page Six, Erika and Tom Girardi will be in the spotlight once more for an ABC News Originals documentary on Hulu, titled The Housewife and the Hustler. People even reported that the film will feature "voicemail messages, court records and a never-before-aired deposition tape of Girardi." Various legal commentators and Housewives fan-slash-comedian Heather McDonald will make appearances in the documentary.
But just how deep will it get? Without Erika and Tom seemingly involved, their legal situation gets the investigative treatment. The trailer even hints that Erika might not have always been in the dark. The Chicago star has denied knowing anything about Tom's alleged illegal activities such as stealing from "orphans and plane crash victims," as her RHOBH costar Dorit Kemsley put it. Us Weekly reported that the documentary also will be released right before Tom's next court appearance in June 2021. Plus even "former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Staub and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Dana Wilkey will be featured in the special," per the article.
