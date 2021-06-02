Erika Girardi's Husband Tom Is Headed Back To TV. But It's Not What You Think

Fans of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills know that you don't mess with Erika Girardi. Yet did anybody tell ABC News that?

On June 2, 2021, it was announced that RHOBH star Erika and husband Tom Girardi are slated to be at the center of a new ABC News documentary. Before you assume it's Housewives-related, let's catch you up to speed on what the Girardis have been up to in 2020. First, Erika surprised the public by announcing a shocking split from Tom in November 2020. The couple were married for 21 years, and Erika frequently discussed their seemingly rock-solid marriage on the hit Bravo reality series. Per Page Six, Erika sought spousal support...that is, until all their assets were frozen. Tom and his famed Los Angeles law firm were hit with multiple lawsuits, as reported by The Blast, for embezzlement, fraud, and numerous other charges. One lawsuit even alleged that their divorce was a misdirection to "fraudulently protect Tom's and Erika's money from those that seek to collect on debts owed by Tom and his law firm," via Page Six.

On top of all that, Tom reportedly is broke, causing Erika's lavish lifestyle and net worth to plummet. Tom lost his law license and was granted a conservator following a memory loss diagnosis. Seems like a soap opera! And well, now it kind of will be. Keeping scrolling to see why Tom will be returning to TV, but just not in the way you might expect.