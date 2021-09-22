Garcelle Beauvais Weighs In On Erika Girardi's TJ Maxx Debacle

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne was recently spotted while on a shopping spree at TJ Maxx, and her co-star Garcelle Beauvais had plenty of thoughts on the situation, she revealed on the September 21 episode of "The Real."

"I feel like new money shows off more," she explained, implying that Erika was "old money." "Doctors and lawyers and people like that, they don't care. ... You wouldn't even know they're rich. So it's funny because people were in an uproar over Erika Jayne being in TJ Maxx." Garcelle reveals she also peruses the racks at affordable stores, as well. "I love going to HomeGoods, Zara, TJ Maxx. I don't care. But what I find interesting is she's been getting a lot of flack because on our show ... she's still flaunting her wealth."

Garcelle noted that some people think this shopping trip grounds Erika. She continued, "But I also feel like for people who wanna see her suffer I think they're happy to see her in TJ Maxx because it's bringing her down a notch. And I think people wanna see that because they feel like she hasn't shown that side of her."

