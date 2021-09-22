Garcelle Beauvais Weighs In On Erika Girardi's TJ Maxx Debacle
"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne was recently spotted while on a shopping spree at TJ Maxx, and her co-star Garcelle Beauvais had plenty of thoughts on the situation, she revealed on the September 21 episode of "The Real."
"I feel like new money shows off more," she explained, implying that Erika was "old money." "Doctors and lawyers and people like that, they don't care. ... You wouldn't even know they're rich. So it's funny because people were in an uproar over Erika Jayne being in TJ Maxx." Garcelle reveals she also peruses the racks at affordable stores, as well. "I love going to HomeGoods, Zara, TJ Maxx. I don't care. But what I find interesting is she's been getting a lot of flack because on our show ... she's still flaunting her wealth."
Garcelle noted that some people think this shopping trip grounds Erika. She continued, "But I also feel like for people who wanna see her suffer I think they're happy to see her in TJ Maxx because it's bringing her down a notch. And I think people wanna see that because they feel like she hasn't shown that side of her."
But for the most part, fans had an entirely different reaction to Erika's shopping trip. Find out why.
Fans strongly disagree with Garcelle's take on the situation
Erika Jayne may be a Maxxinista, but fans are not amused by her shopping spree. While Garcelle Beauvais gave her opinion on "The Real," it's the fan reactions to both Garcelle's take — and Erika's clothing haul — that are almost too hot to handle.
In the comment section of "The Real" clip, one fan referenced Erika's serious legal troubles, which include accusations against her estranged husband, attorney Tom Girardi, for allegedly stealing millions from victims of a plane crash. Erika and Tom are also being accused of using Erika's company to embezzle the funds. (Erika denies any involvement or knowledge in the case.) They wrote, "The uproar isn't because she was shopping at TJ Maxx. It's because she's being accused of fraud and stealing hundreds of MILLIONS of dollars from victims of crimes. This is all just a PR move for her to gain sympathy." Another added, "I don't think people want to see her suffer. I think people want her to take responsibility. Even if she shops at TJ Maxx, it's still her spending other people's money." One fan penned, "Considering her husband stole millions of dollars and they're investigating if Erika got supported by that money that's why people are going insane over. She shouldn't be shopping."
As for Erika? The comments aren't getting her down, as she tweeted on September 15, "I shopped there for years ... Stop overanalyzing my life." It's clear Erika wants critics to mind their own business, but we secretly hope she shows off her TJ Maxx haul.