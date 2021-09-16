Erika Girardi Slams Uproar Over Her T.J. Maxx Shopping Spree

Erika Girardi is a Maxxinista and she doesn't care who knows it. "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star was spotted shopping at discount retailer T.J. Maxx when one fan called her out on Twitter. "Shopping at TJMAXX.... with your assistant?.... Optics EJ....you are smarter than this.... This NOT winning!," they wrote. Erika didn't seem affected by the remark as she replied, "I shopped there for years. I also went to petco and Target. Stop over analyzing my life."

Things took a slight turn when one fan mentioned a "crisis management team." Erika responded with a vague but telling, "Three words. Waste of money." It seems she is referring to her own team or whoever is helping — or not helping — her deal with the fallout surrounding her legal issues with ex-husband Tom Girardi and the near-constant negative press she is up against. According to Us Weekly, Tom is being sued for allegedly embezzling money from plane crash victims his law firm was representing, but Erika insists she was clueless about the whole ordeal.

