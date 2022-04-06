Erika Jayne Just Got Hit With Another Major Lawsuit
Singer and television personality Erika Jayne's legal woes are shaping up to be a pretty mess!
On January 29, Erika Jayne (legally known as Erika Girardi) was dismissed from an Illinois lawsuit involving her estranged husband, Tom Girardi. "Pursuant to stipulation, plaintiff's claims against defendants EJ Global LLC and Erika Girardi are dismissed without prejudice and without costs," court documents obtained by E! News revealed.
Still, Jay Edelson, the attorney tasked with representing the plaintiffs in the case vowed to dig his heels in even further. "We have not stopped pursuing @erikajayne, just switching courts," he declared on Twitter. "We believe we can prove she benefitted from Tom's ponzi scheme," he added. "The suit is being refiled in California (to avoid fights over jurisdiction). No chance we are letting @erikajayne off the hook, especially given the evidence we have found. All money will go fully to the victims until they are made whole," he penned in another tweet. And now Edelson is making good on that promise...
Erika Jayne is staring down a new $50 million lawsuit
It's expensive to be her!
Reality star Erika Jayne has just been named in a new lawsuit to the tune of $50 million, according to court documents obtained by People. "As the layers have been pulled back more and more each day with the pending bankruptcies of Girardi Keese and Tom, and the torrent of claims and investigations that came in the wake of the firm's collapse, the real story is one that seems like a tale out of a John Grisham novel: Girardi Keese was little more than a criminal enterprise, disguised as a law firm," the filing alleges. "Indeed, the Girardi Keese firm operated what we now know was the largest criminal racketeering enterprise in the history of plaintiffs' law." But that's not all. According to class-action lawyer Jay Edelson, the Bravo Housewife "acted as the 'frontwoman' of the operation, selling to the world (including unsuspecting clients) that Girardi Keese was successful."
While it doesn't appear that Erika has directly commented on the new legal drama yet, she broke her months-long Twitter hiatus (save a retweet here and there) with a series of tweets that she relished in "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" upcoming season. "Ready for the new season?? I know I am!" she penned along with the raising hands emoji on April 6. Perhaps the self-proclaimed ice queen really doesn't have a care in the world — as in none, not one, zero, zero, zero, done.