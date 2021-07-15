Erika Jayne Just Warned Her Co-Stars About This
Erika Jayne, a star of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" since 2015, has a cautionary tale for her friends and co-stars. As fans of the show may know, Erika is in the midst of a messy divorce from her husband of 21 years, attorney Tom Girardi. According to Us Weekly, Erika filed for divorce in November 2020, saying that she made the decision "after much consideration." It seemed the two were going on different paths and would not see each other for "several months" at a time. The divorce did come as a shock to fans of "RHOBH," as Erika and Tom's relationship appeared to be rock solid, but the information that has come out since the divorce has been filed seems to show that the dissolution of their marriage was somewhat inevitable.
Aside from the contentious divorce proceedings, other legal issues are also plaguing the estranged couple. After the divorce was filed, it was revealed that Erika and Tom are in the midst of a number of lawsuits, and some are claiming that their divorce is a "sham," concocted between the couple to protect their money, reported People. Erika has denied that claim, but that hasn't stopped the drama from affecting her. In fact, her experiences have been so tough on her that she seemed to take it upon herself to warn some of her "RHOBH" co-stars about part of her situation.
Erika Jayne warned her co-stars about their finances
In a new episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Erika Jayne spoke with her co-stars Crystal Kung Minkoff and Lisa Rinna about her divorce and offered a warning disguised as a lesson. "I'm gonna give you a lesson that I've learned," she said, via Page Six. "You see what's happening to me today. Please, look at your bank accounts. You have to." She then continued, using her own life as an example of what could happen. "Don't ignore it. The more money your husband makes, the more they shut you out. And then 22 years later, it doesn't end up great."
Erika also spoke to the two other women about the embezzlement lawsuit she and her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, are currently facing. Because of her lack of access to their bank accounts, Erika told Lisa and Crystal that she had "no idea" about the lawsuit or that it was even a possibility. She said she repeatedly asked Tom about their situation and what was going on, but that Tom "continuously shut her out." So now it seems that she is trying her best to prevent her friends from ending up in her situation. While Lisa later admitted that she pays the bills in her household, Crystal did say that "a bank account freaks me out."
Here's hoping that Erika's advice will help her friends.