Erika Jayne Just Warned Her Co-Stars About This

Erika Jayne, a star of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" since 2015, has a cautionary tale for her friends and co-stars. As fans of the show may know, Erika is in the midst of a messy divorce from her husband of 21 years, attorney Tom Girardi. According to Us Weekly, Erika filed for divorce in November 2020, saying that she made the decision "after much consideration." It seemed the two were going on different paths and would not see each other for "several months" at a time. The divorce did come as a shock to fans of "RHOBH," as Erika and Tom's relationship appeared to be rock solid, but the information that has come out since the divorce has been filed seems to show that the dissolution of their marriage was somewhat inevitable.

Aside from the contentious divorce proceedings, other legal issues are also plaguing the estranged couple. After the divorce was filed, it was revealed that Erika and Tom are in the midst of a number of lawsuits, and some are claiming that their divorce is a "sham," concocted between the couple to protect their money, reported People. Erika has denied that claim, but that hasn't stopped the drama from affecting her. In fact, her experiences have been so tough on her that she seemed to take it upon herself to warn some of her "RHOBH" co-stars about part of her situation.