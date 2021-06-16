Erika Girardi's Legal Woes Just Took A Turn For The Worse
There's no such thing as bad publicity ... or is there? Erika Girardi has now been dropped by her divorce lawyers after a controversial new documentary was released. Perhaps a little too real compared to her own reality show, "The Housewife and the Hustler" was released to Hulu on June 15 and explores the various lawsuits she and her estranged husband are facing.
Erika filed for divorce from former personal injury attorney Tom Girardi in November 2020 following 20 years of marriage and "swanky" soirees, per Pedestrian. At the time, she told People her decision to split was not a "step to be taken lightly or easily," however, the newly released doc suggested otherwise. Erika's "RHOBH" castmate Dana Wilkey revealed during her interview she "was not surprised" by their split due to the couple's alleged "financial problems," per Insider.
Since Erika and Tom announced their separation, a slew of legal accusations have come to light — most shockingly that her and Tom embezzled millions from the widows and orphans of plane crash victims from 2018, per Pedestrian. The doc explained Tom stole from those who had "lost loved ones in the tragic crash of Lion Air Flight 610 in order to continue funding his and Erika's lavish Beverly Hills lifestyles."
While Erika has always maintained her innocence throughout each allegation — even discussing the matter on the latest season of "Real Housewives" — her attorneys seem less than convinced, with the damning documentary calling into question her integrity and whether she knew more than she originally let on.
Erika Girardi's lawyers say their relationship with her is now 'irreparable'
While the ABC-produced documentary interviewed a variety of celebrities and lawyers formerly within the Girardi circle, ("The View" host Sunny Hostin even gave her thoughts), it aimed to provide a platform for some of Tom's previous clients. "The Housewife and the Hustler" spoke with a man from Indonesia whose mother died in the Lion Air Flight 610 plane crash, who showed countless emails he sent Tom Girardi's firm asking for his compensation, per Pedestrian. "We are the victims here. Not him, Tom — not his wife," Bias Ramadhan said.
The 68-minute doc also revealed Erika had been listed as a secretary of one of his LLCs and money was transferred to her company, EJ Global, even alleging many of her luxury items were "gifts to her" from Tom, per Page Six. Despite no formal charges, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star's divorce lawyers from Dinsmore & Shohl LLP filed paperwork to withdraw as her counsel on June 14, according to documents People obtained.
"The relationship of trust and confidence that is essential to a properly functioning attorney-client relationship has broken down and, in the good faith assessment of counsel, the relationship is irreparable," court documents stated. The firm also encouraged Erika to seek a new lawyer and informed her of "the potential consequences of not timely securing replacement counsel."
While it's unclear whether Erika hired new representation yet, we certainly hope "RHOBH" has been capturing all these moments behind closed doors for yet another juicy season.