Erika Girardi's Legal Woes Just Took A Turn For The Worse

There's no such thing as bad publicity ... or is there? Erika Girardi has now been dropped by her divorce lawyers after a controversial new documentary was released. Perhaps a little too real compared to her own reality show, "The Housewife and the Hustler" was released to Hulu on June 15 and explores the various lawsuits she and her estranged husband are facing.

Erika filed for divorce from former personal injury attorney Tom Girardi in November 2020 following 20 years of marriage and "swanky" soirees, per Pedestrian. At the time, she told People her decision to split was not a "step to be taken lightly or easily," however, the newly released doc suggested otherwise. Erika's "RHOBH" castmate Dana Wilkey revealed during her interview she "was not surprised" by their split due to the couple's alleged "financial problems," per Insider.

Since Erika and Tom announced their separation, a slew of legal accusations have come to light — most shockingly that her and Tom embezzled millions from the widows and orphans of plane crash victims from 2018, per Pedestrian. The doc explained Tom stole from those who had "lost loved ones in the tragic crash of Lion Air Flight 610 in order to continue funding his and Erika's lavish Beverly Hills lifestyles."

While Erika has always maintained her innocence throughout each allegation — even discussing the matter on the latest season of "Real Housewives" — her attorneys seem less than convinced, with the damning documentary calling into question her integrity and whether she knew more than she originally let on.