Tom Girardi Makes A Stunning Claim About Erika Jayne

It's been about a year since Erika Jayne filed for divorce from her husband of 22 years, famous LA lawyer Tom Girardi. A month after news broke of their split, Erika and Tom were accused of using their divorce as a way to cover up the millions of dollars Girardi allegedly embezzled from the families of plane crash victims he represented.

The lawsuit filed claimed that they allegedly embezzled money "to keep up their celebrity status," per Vulture. It continued, "Tom and Erika must project a public image of obscene wealth at all times, and at whatever the cost ... as a result, and most egregiously, Tom has resorted to embezzling the proceeds of settlements that should have been directed to his clients." A month after that, Girardi's personal assets were frozen after a federal judge ruled that he misappropriated $2 million in client funds, per the Los Angeles Times.

Meanwhile, Erika Jayne was filming Season 11 of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" during the drama, and viewers are now seeing her reactions first-hand on the show as these bombshells came out. The main question among all the women throughout the entirety of the season has been: "Did Erika know what Tom was doing?" While some cast members have stood by her side since news of their divorce broke, a few are a bit more skeptical about how much Erika knew. In a rare public appearance, Girardi weighed in on what his estranged wife really knew. Read on to find out.