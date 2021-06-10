The Tom Girardi Confusing Situation Explained

It seems like there's a long road ahead for Tom Girardi and his ongoing legal woes. It all began when his now-estranged wife and star of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Erika Jayne, filed for divorce from her husband of 21 years in November 2020.

But since then, the former duo was accused of uncoupling as a cover-up. In December 2020, the exes were sued by a class-action law firm on behalf of plane crash victims for allegedly "embezzling settlement funds meant to help the victims," per federal court documents obtained by Page Six. The suit claimed the lawyer and his law firm, Girardi Keese, "are on the verge of financial collapse," as a result of funding their "outrageous lifestyles."

"While Erika publicly filed for divorce this month, on information and belief, that 'divorce' is simply a sham attempt to fraudulently protect Tom's and Erika's money from those that seek to collect on debts owed by Tom and his law firm GK," the lawsuit reads. Plus, the court documents brought up the reality TV star's public persona and her self-reported $40,000 a month spending on glam as evidence.

Following the lawsuit, their assets were frozen before Girardi went on to testify that he is broke. That same month, Girardi's former law partner, Robert Keese, sued to dissolve their business, claiming he owned the company about $315,000 that was earned from their partnership, however, the suit claims Girardi used the funds, "for his own personal gain." Keep scrolling for more details.