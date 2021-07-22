RHOBH Stars Question If They've Been 'Duped' By Erika Jayne

Bravo just released the mid-season trailer for "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and it's looking like Erika Jayne will be in the hot seat. It appears that the other Housewives are still dealing with the shocking allegations and lawsuits against Erika and her estranged husband Tom Girardi.

Not only are the "Painkillr" songstress and Tom in hot water for fraud and embezzlement, but their divorce is also rumored to be a sham as a way to hide their assets and embezzle money. Erika responded to those rumors about her ongoing legal drama in an earlier episode, saying (via Page Six), "The things that are being said are just wrong." She continued, "People are believing [the allegations] and they're everywhere and it's terrible. I'm here, by myself, and what's being said, I mean, it's insane that my divorce is a sham. But nobody cares about the facts."

The trailer revealed that Erika is even struggling with the fact that her own friends and fellow Housewives may not have her back. In one scene, Erika dishes, "Want to know who your friends are? Get old and go broke," before she's shown in another scene begging Sutton Stracke to believe her over the rumors. In another scene, she's noticeably agreeing with Crystal Kung Minkoff's husband Rob's toast that a true friend "doesn't disappear when the problems come." Yet some of the Housewives still aren't convinced that what Erika is saying is true and want her to be held accountable for her alleged actions.