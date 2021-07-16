The Erika Girardi Legal Issues Explained

What's really going on with Erika Girardi and her legal issues? "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons as the legal drama around her and her estranged husband, Tom Girardi continues to mount.

Their legal woes first hit the headlines in late 2020, around the time Erika filed for divorce from Tom in December. That month, Girardi Keese, Tom's law firm, was accused of allegedly of embezzling money from families who lost family members in a plane crash. Tom was then forced to file a bankruptcy petition after being sued by his business partners and Tom was accused of using the missing money to "[fund] his and Erika's lavish Beverly Hills lifestyles" (per People).

Radar Online reported in June that Erika's name was added to a $5 million lawsuit after it was suggested "to avoid paying Plaintiffs the amounts owed, [Tom] and his firm 'loaned' millions of dollars to [Erika], and then filed a sham 'divorce' to fraudulently keep the money from Plaintiffs and other vulnerable victims."

Erika has maintained her innocence, addressing the lawsuit on a July episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" (per People). "The things that are being said are just wrong. People are believing [the allegations] and they're everywhere and it's terrible," she said, calling it "insane" people think her "divorce is a sham" while claiming, "nobody cares about the facts."

But things just went from bad to worse for Erika...