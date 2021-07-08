Bad News Revealed For Erika Giradi In The Latest Court Ruling

Erika Girardi is in some hot water as of late, and unfortunately for her, it's not a jacuzzi. As fans know, the singer first stepped onto the scene in the reality TV world on the Bravo hit, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." While she certainly made her mark on the show and gained plenty of fans, most of her appearances on the series were solo and not with her (now-estranged) husband, Tom Girardi.

Things took a turn for the worst for the couple in December 2020 when a lawsuit alleged that they used settlement funds from the 2018 Lion Air plane crash to supplement their lavish lifestyle. Since then, plenty of others have come forward claiming that Tom's firm took their settlement funds, and it's turned ugly very quickly.

On an episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Erika texted her friends that she and Tom were calling it quits. "Ladies, I truly consider you my close friends, and this is why I'm reaching out to tell you that I filed for divorce this morning. Thank you for supporting me. This will be tough," she wrote. Some are claiming that the pair is using the divorce to hide money. Pair that with Tom's ailing health, and it's one gigantic disaster that seems tailor made for reality television. Keep scrolling for more details on what trouble Erika's into now. We'll give you a hint — things are not looking good for the star.