Erika Jayne Was Just Required To Hand Over A Huge Amount Of Jewelry
"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne has been the subject of controversy ever since she and estranged husband Tom Girardi were sued for embezzlement in December of 2020, per People — with claims alleging that their separation was used as part of the scam. (Tom, a lawyer, has been accused of embezzling funds from his clients — victims of a plane crash.) From there, according to People, Tom's former business partners also sued him, citing they were owed money, which led to him filing for bankruptcy.
Finally, in March of 2021, Tom Girardi — with a diagnosis of dementia and Alzheimer's disease — was placed under a conservatorship, with his younger brother, Robert, in charge. And with Erika Jayne appearing on Season 11 of "RHOBH" — the show's most recent season — needless to say, the controversy has crossed over as drama on the reality show.
Erika Jayne held fast to her denial that she knew anything about her estranged husband's scam. "You're trying to accuse me of lying and I'm not a liar. Do you know something about my life that I don't?" she said (via Us Weekly) when her castmates wondered if she knew of Tom's allegedly shady dealings. "If you do speak up, I'm very interested to know. Look at me, I'll go head on with you all f***ing day. I'm telling the truth. You have no idea what you're talking about. Nothing."
However, the latest news in the saga of Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi has fans of the franchise raising their eyebrows.
Erika Jayne has to give back diamond earrings worth $750,000
Erika Jayne is once again being implicated in her ex-husband Tom Girardi's shady financial dealings. Back in 2007, Tom gifted Erika an expensive pair of diamond earrings — worth a whopping $750,000 — now revealed that he purchased them by using money from his clients' accounts. As part of Tom Girardi's bankruptcy filing, she is now required to give them back, per TMZ. Erika Jayne has since filed her own motions, stating she is innocent and was unaware of how the gift was purchased.
"Even based on the incomplete hearsay evidence filed with the motion, the trustee has no claim based on Erika innocently receiving a gift of earrings 15 years ago from her now-estranged and then-extraordinarily wealthy husband," Evan C. Borges, Erika Jayne's attorney, told the outlet.
However, Erika Jayne's own "RHOBH" co-stars have questioned her innocence in the embezzlement scandal. "We were trying to tell the story, and it was getting jumbled and confused, and the more it got jumbled and confused, it became almost preposterous," Dorit Kemsley (via ET) in October 2021.