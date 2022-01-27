Erika Jayne Was Just Required To Hand Over A Huge Amount Of Jewelry

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne has been the subject of controversy ever since she and estranged husband Tom Girardi were sued for embezzlement in December of 2020, per People — with claims alleging that their separation was used as part of the scam. (Tom, a lawyer, has been accused of embezzling funds from his clients — victims of a plane crash.) From there, according to People, Tom's former business partners also sued him, citing they were owed money, which led to him filing for bankruptcy.

Finally, in March of 2021, Tom Girardi — with a diagnosis of dementia and Alzheimer's disease — was placed under a conservatorship, with his younger brother, Robert, in charge. And with Erika Jayne appearing on Season 11 of "RHOBH" — the show's most recent season — needless to say, the controversy has crossed over as drama on the reality show.

Erika Jayne held fast to her denial that she knew anything about her estranged husband's scam. "You're trying to accuse me of lying and I'm not a liar. Do you know something about my life that I don't?" she said (via Us Weekly) when her castmates wondered if she knew of Tom's allegedly shady dealings. "If you do speak up, I'm very interested to know. Look at me, I'll go head on with you all f***ing day. I'm telling the truth. You have no idea what you're talking about. Nothing."

However, the latest news in the saga of Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi has fans of the franchise raising their eyebrows.