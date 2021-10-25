Is Erika Jayne Really Dating Again?

Erika Jayne is said to be back in the dating game. Indeed, nearly one year after "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star announced she had filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, an insider said she has been out on dates with several new men. A source told TMZ that following her split from the disgraced former power attorney whom she was married to for 19 years, Erika has finally "jumped back into the [Los Angeles] dating pool" within the past month and has "already been on a handful of dates with different men." As TMZ added, some "work in show biz and some work in other fields."

The outlet noted that the "Pretty Mess" singer — 30 years ex Tom's junior — has dated guys from her local area and that she has been set up on the dates by friends; presumably not her "friends" from the very divided "RHOBH" cast. That's because Page Six recently reported that Erika considers Lisa Rinna to be her only true friend on the cast of the Bravo reality show. This was following the detective-style Season 11 that had several of her co-stars pitted against her amid her divorce drama and Tom's ongoing embezzlement scandal. But (though we don't know the specifics of the men as of this writing) let's get back to the new details about Erika, and how this could affect Season 12 of "RHOBH"!