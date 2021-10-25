Is Erika Jayne Really Dating Again?
Erika Jayne is said to be back in the dating game. Indeed, nearly one year after "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star announced she had filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, an insider said she has been out on dates with several new men. A source told TMZ that following her split from the disgraced former power attorney whom she was married to for 19 years, Erika has finally "jumped back into the [Los Angeles] dating pool" within the past month and has "already been on a handful of dates with different men." As TMZ added, some "work in show biz and some work in other fields."
The outlet noted that the "Pretty Mess" singer — 30 years ex Tom's junior — has dated guys from her local area and that she has been set up on the dates by friends; presumably not her "friends" from the very divided "RHOBH" cast. That's because Page Six recently reported that Erika considers Lisa Rinna to be her only true friend on the cast of the Bravo reality show. This was following the detective-style Season 11 that had several of her co-stars pitted against her amid her divorce drama and Tom's ongoing embezzlement scandal. But (though we don't know the specifics of the men as of this writing) let's get back to the new details about Erika, and how this could affect Season 12 of "RHOBH"!
Erika Jayne hinted that she was dating during the reunion
On the recent "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion, Erika Jayne addressed host Andy Cohen's question as to if Tom Girardi was unfaithful during their marriage. As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Andy questioned why Erika didn't leave Tom sooner if he was cheating. Erika said that the alleged "cheating" was only, "part of it. There's so much more there," Erika said. "And I said to Tom, 'If you are in love with someone else, divorce me and go be with her.'" Erika claimed that she knew of at least three times that Tom strayed during their marriage, but she told Andy that she did not cheat while married.
According to Insider, Erika described her "RHOBH" reunion look — a pink, satin mini dress — as "Hot. Single." After the Bravo host asked the newly single lady what kind of man she was looking to date, Erika bluntly responded that she wants a well-endowed suitor because she wants "some hot sex." Wow.
It's possible that Erika's dating life could be a storyline on the upcoming season of 'RHOBH." A show insider told The U.S. Sun that she has already agreed to return for Season 12 and that production on the show will resume within days. The source noted that Jayne is "the most bankable star at the moment, and producers don't want to miss a minute" of her divorce scandal. "Even those who hate her are tuning in," the source added.