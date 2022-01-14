Dorit Kemsley Gets Candid About Her Return To RHOBH

Lately it seems like the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast has taken drama to brand new heights. Season 11 of the reality show heavily revolved around Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi's divorce and alleged embezzlement. Season 12 is currently filming with two new full-time cast members and a new "friend of." And don't worry, Kathy Hilton finally signed on to come back for a second season.

However, another housewife experienced a traumatizing event that may play out next season. Just as the season was beginning production, Dority Kemsley was held at gunpoint and robbed while her children were asleep and her husband was out of town. Her co-stars, friends, and family rushed to her side the next day. Just days after the incident, she made a statement on her Instagram account that she wants her "family to return to normality as soon as possible."

When her co-star and friend Kyle Richards caught up with Access Hollywood on the red carpet at the People's Choice Awards, which Dorit also attended, she revealed that the Beverly Beach founder wasn't doing as well as she'd hoped. "I would say that she's absolutely struggling," Kyle divulged. "When it first happened, I think she was in shock, and now the reality has settled in." So, what does Dorit have to say about filming Season 12 of "RHOBH" following this terrifying event?