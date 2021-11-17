Kyle Richards Shares Sad Update On Dorit Kemsley After Her Robbery
Sometimes, celebrities seem to have a target on their backs when it comes to home invasions and robberies, and "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Dorit Kemsley is the latest member of Hollywood to be affected by a frightening burglary.
In October, several masked men entered Dorit's home in the evening, according to the Daily Mail. Two stood at the foot of her bed, holding her at gunpoint, while another ransacked the house, taking jewelry and designer handbags. Dorit's husband, PK Kemsley, was not home at the time of the invasion, but her two young kids, Phoenix and Jagger, were, but luckily, nobody was harmed during the incident. Later, Dorit made sure to make a statement about the home invasion to her fans and let them know how she was doing.
"As you all know by now, I have been through a terrifying ordeal, one that no parent or person should ever have to experience. I've received so many messages of love and support and I thank you all from the bottom of my heart," the reality star wrote. Thankfully, Dorit added, her kids were sound asleep at the time of the invasion, and they have no idea that anything even happened. "My family now needs to start the heeling process," she added, stating that she's started working again and wants everything to go back to normal.
Unfortunately, based on what her friend and co-star Kyle Richards has to say, it seems that Dorit may be struggling right now.
Kyle Richards says Dorit Kemsley has 'PTSD' from the home invasion
On November 17, "Housewives" favorite Kyle Richards made an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" to promote the franchise's "Housewives All Star" show. During the interview, Kyle gave fans a little bit of insight on how Dorit Kemsley is doing following the frightening burglary that rocked her world.
Andy Cohen asked about how Dorit has been since the home invasion, and while Kyle shared that she had initially done really well after the scary incident, things had taken a turn for the worse. "When it first happened, she was unbelievably strong, and I was so impressed with how she handled the situation when it actually happened," Kyle shared, adding that in the days after the incident, the shock wore off, and "it hit her."
The reality star expressed how sad she felt for her friend and how traumatic it must have been. "I think it's going to take her a long time to get over that. I don't know if you ever get over something like that," she added. "You know, having two men in your bedroom in the middle of the night and one man downstairs. And just to be ... home alone with your kids is just absolutely terrifying."
Kyle also shared that she thought her friend had been going through a bit of "PTSD for sure." Stay strong, Dorit!