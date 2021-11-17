Kyle Richards Shares Sad Update On Dorit Kemsley After Her Robbery

Sometimes, celebrities seem to have a target on their backs when it comes to home invasions and robberies, and "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Dorit Kemsley is the latest member of Hollywood to be affected by a frightening burglary.

In October, several masked men entered Dorit's home in the evening, according to the Daily Mail. Two stood at the foot of her bed, holding her at gunpoint, while another ransacked the house, taking jewelry and designer handbags. Dorit's husband, PK Kemsley, was not home at the time of the invasion, but her two young kids, Phoenix and Jagger, were, but luckily, nobody was harmed during the incident. Later, Dorit made sure to make a statement about the home invasion to her fans and let them know how she was doing.

"As you all know by now, I have been through a terrifying ordeal, one that no parent or person should ever have to experience. I've received so many messages of love and support and I thank you all from the bottom of my heart," the reality star wrote. Thankfully, Dorit added, her kids were sound asleep at the time of the invasion, and they have no idea that anything even happened. "My family now needs to start the heeling process," she added, stating that she's started working again and wants everything to go back to normal.

Unfortunately, based on what her friend and co-star Kyle Richards has to say, it seems that Dorit may be struggling right now.