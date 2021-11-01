How Is Dorit Kemsley Really Feeling After Her Home Invasion?
Dorit Kemsley is known to many as the glamorous fashionista on the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." The Beverly Beach founder, along with her family, has been on the reality show since Season 7. Usually when we see the Connecticut native, she's involved in drama, getting glammed up or playing with her children. However, at the end of October, Dorit endured a terrifying ordeal.
According to the Daily Mail, three burglars invaded the reality star's Encino Hills home while her children were sleeping and her husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley, was out of town. Dorit was held at gunpoint and the burglars stole over $1 million worth of jewelry and accessories, per NBC News. Her children slept through the entire thing and Dorit was not injured but was reportedly left traumatized. Dorit's co-stars Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, and Kyle Richards showed their support and came to visit their friend while PK shared a statement on his Instagram account. "So I wanted to tell you all that we are doing ok .I'm home and we are all together and will get through this," he wrote, in part.
So how is Dorit herself holding up?
Dorit Kemlsey says it's time to "start the healing process" following robbery
Dorit's world was rocked when she was robbed at gunpoint while her children slept and her husband was out of town. Now, she's shared an update on her Instagram about how she's doing following the burglary. "As you all know by now I have been through a terrifying ordeal, one that no parent or person should ever have to experience," she wrote. She also expressed her gratitude for the "overwhelming" support from the public and her gratitude for her children's safety, writing, "I thank God for keeping my kids and myself from being physically harmed." Finally, she addressed her plan for moving on from the ordeal: "My family now needs to start the healing process. I have thrown myself straight back into work as I want our family to return to normality as soon as possible."
Then, the Kemsleys appeared to do just that. Dorit shared photos and videos on Instagram of her family on Halloween. She shared a video of her daughter, Phoenix, shooting a basketball backwards with the caption: "Uncle David(my big brother flew in to be with me and the family). This was @davidlemel_official teaching basketball tricks to little Phoenix this morning! #suchagreatuncle #bestbrother #familyismystrength." She also shared a photo of her, P.K., Phoenix, and her son Jagger dressed as the Addams family with the caption: "Halloween 2021 #addamsfamily #blessed."
Despite enduring a terrifying situation, the Kemsleys seem to have survived it feeling more grateful for their family than ever.