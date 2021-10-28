How The Real Housewives Are Supporting Dorit Kemsley As She Deals With Home Robbery

Dorit Kemsley is used to dealing with some serious drama, which is why she's so suited to be one of the stars of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." However, things turned from dramatic to downright terrifying on October 27 when the reality TV star was robbed at gunpoint during a home invasion.

According to the Daily Mail, Dorit was asleep at home alone with her two young children when three men broke in just before 11 p.m. PT, as a close source told the outlet. The invaders did so by "smashing through the children's classroom door" made of glass. When they came upon Dorit in her bedroom, she asked them to spare both her children and herself. "'Don't hurt my babies. Don't kill me. I'm a mother," she reportedly said. One replied by telling the others to "kill her." Although Dorit and the children were left instead unharmed, the robbers did make off with her jewelry and bags. Beyond that, she was reportedly, and understandably, left "traumatized" by the 20-minute attack.

The LAPD, per TMZ, is now investigating what occurred while trying to find the criminals, and Dorit's husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley — who made a disturbing post right before the incident — is making his way back home after being away at the time of the robbery, as TMZ reported. At the same time, her "RHOBH" castmates have been showing up in different ways to let Dorit know they have her back.