The Disturbing Joke Dorit Kemsley's Husband Made On Instagram Before Their Home Invasion

Some people like to push the envelope with their dark sense of humor. However, Dorit Kemsley's husband, Paul "PK" Kemsely, may have tip-toed over that line. PK posted a photo on his Instagram of what seems like a fake dead body rolled up in a garbage bag, jokingly alluding that his wife was the body in question. "Does anyone know if the dumps are open today , I have an old carpet I have to get rid of and I usually ask the wife what's open but she went to stay with friends yesterday ..." Paul said.

Some Instagram users saw the humor in this questionable post, like this Instagram user that said "If that were Dorit it would be a LV garment bag." However, the morbid joke was not for everyone. One Instagram user said "That's not even funny," while another one mentioned the possible legal trouble he could be in if he kept the post up. "I love you PK but this is going a little too far. What if Dorit goes missing one day? The police will go back to this post. Save yourself now. Auto correct kept changing Dorit to Doritos lol," the concerned Instagram user said.

This debatably dark photo was posted on October 26, a day before Dorit's terrifying burglary experience on October 27. There were no connections tied back to PK, since he was in London for a family wedding, per Daily Mail.