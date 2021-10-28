The Disturbing Joke Dorit Kemsley's Husband Made On Instagram Before Their Home Invasion
"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Dorit Kemsley was the victim of a hostile robbery in her Encino Hills home on October 27. According to Daily Mail, the intruders smashed into the children's classroom door while they were sleeping, and threatened to kill Dorit. A source close to the Housewife said that she begged "Don't hurt my babies. Don't kill me. I'm a mother." One of the intruders reportedly responded to her pleas with, "Kill her."
Dorit was spared any harm and so were her children, but this is not the first time her family experienced a scary, life-altering home invasion before. Back in 2019, Dorit and her husband Paul "PK" Kemsley had to pull their house off the market because it was burglarized by a robber who went to open houses specifically, per People.
The day before this latest horrible incident occurred, PK jokingly posted an eerily ironic photo on his Instagram, alluding to something terrible that could've happened to Dorit. Talk about poor timing — this post certainly hasn't aged well!
PK's ill-timed Halloween post doesn't look so great now
Some people like to push the envelope with their dark sense of humor. However, Dorit Kemsley's husband, Paul "PK" Kemsely, may have tip-toed over that line. PK posted a photo on his Instagram of what seems like a fake dead body rolled up in a garbage bag, jokingly alluding that his wife was the body in question. "Does anyone know if the dumps are open today , I have an old carpet I have to get rid of and I usually ask the wife what's open but she went to stay with friends yesterday ..." Paul said.
Some Instagram users saw the humor in this questionable post, like this Instagram user that said "If that were Dorit it would be a LV garment bag." However, the morbid joke was not for everyone. One Instagram user said "That's not even funny," while another one mentioned the possible legal trouble he could be in if he kept the post up. "I love you PK but this is going a little too far. What if Dorit goes missing one day? The police will go back to this post. Save yourself now. Auto correct kept changing Dorit to Doritos lol," the concerned Instagram user said.
This debatably dark photo was posted on October 26, a day before Dorit's terrifying burglary experience on October 27. There were no connections tied back to PK, since he was in London for a family wedding, per Daily Mail.