Everything We Know About Dorit Kemsley's Terrifying Home Invasion

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Dorit Kemsley is a self-made success story. When she was just 21 years old, the Connecticut native took a leap of faith and moved to Italy to begin her career in fashion. Dorit told Vogue that Italian culture's focus on glamour continues to influence her style today. "It wasn't about wealth, it was about taking pride in the way you look," she said, "and I think that's a beautiful thing."

After her time overseas, Dorit moved to New York City and launched her own swimwear brand, Dorit International, per Bravo. During that time, she met her husband Paul "PK" Kemsley and moved with him to Los Angeles in 2015. Thanks to her husband's friendship with Lisa Vanderpump, the couple was offered a spot on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." "It was definitely surreal seeing my style on camera at first," she told Vogue. "I think that if you watch the evolution of my style on the show, I get a lot more confident and comfortable." Dorit has since launched another swimwear line called Beverly Beach.

While Dorit's life seems to be on the up and up, she just suffered a traumatic blow, reportedly being held at gunpoint in her own bedroom. Here's everything we know so far.