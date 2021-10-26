What's Really Going On With Dorit Kemsley's Businesses?

When Dorit Kemsley joined the cast of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" in 2016, according to Screen Rant, she had become both a villain and someone who showcased her life as a mom. In the years since, Dorit's tensions with former castmate and friend, Lisa Vanderpump, continue to impact her personal life.

According to coverage from an April 2019 article in Us Weekly, Lisa spoke out in a tweet. "You could have aired Erika's financial issues, Bravo, instead of allowing the ridiculous attack on LVP's reputation. NOTHING was filmed/said about this...or Kyle/Mo being sued...or Dorit/PK being sued," Lisa posted. Meanwhile, Dorit touched on her legal controversies during a "Watch What Happens Live" appearance in February of that same year. "As far as the lawsuits go, those are in the proper hands and I can't really discuss much but you should stay tuned because there is more to that story," she said.

In 2021, "RHOBH" star Erika Jayne has made headlines for her financial difficulties and lawsuits, overshadowing the things happening to other co-stars — including Dorit. However, Dorit and her various financial aspects are having similar controversies come to light. Here's what to know about the "RHOBH" star's businesses.