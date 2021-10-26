What's Really Going On With Dorit Kemsley's Businesses?
When Dorit Kemsley joined the cast of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" in 2016, according to Screen Rant, she had become both a villain and someone who showcased her life as a mom. In the years since, Dorit's tensions with former castmate and friend, Lisa Vanderpump, continue to impact her personal life.
According to coverage from an April 2019 article in Us Weekly, Lisa spoke out in a tweet. "You could have aired Erika's financial issues, Bravo, instead of allowing the ridiculous attack on LVP's reputation. NOTHING was filmed/said about this...or Kyle/Mo being sued...or Dorit/PK being sued," Lisa posted. Meanwhile, Dorit touched on her legal controversies during a "Watch What Happens Live" appearance in February of that same year. "As far as the lawsuits go, those are in the proper hands and I can't really discuss much but you should stay tuned because there is more to that story," she said.
In 2021, "RHOBH" star Erika Jayne has made headlines for her financial difficulties and lawsuits, overshadowing the things happening to other co-stars — including Dorit. However, Dorit and her various financial aspects are having similar controversies come to light. Here's what to know about the "RHOBH" star's businesses.
Dorit and PK Kemsley have millions in unpaid debts
"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Dorit Kemsley and her husband, PK, found themselves in hot water once again during the summer of 2021. In July, Page Six reported that the reality couple allegedly has unpaid tax debts totaling $1.3 million.
However, the taxes don't appear to be phasing the couple. In September of 2020, just a few months prior, the Daily Mail shared that Dorit and PK sold their home for $9.5 million. Instead of downgrading, they seemed to have plans to search for a larger estate, as an anonymous source spoke to the publication. "Their kids are also being home schooled so they are looking for a larger estate that is laid out for this new COVID world we find ourselves in," they said.
This also isn't the first that the couple has had individual struggles with debt. According to Radar, prior to his marriage to Dorit, PK had filed for bankruptcy in 2012 — with a speculated debt amount between $10 million and $50 million.
Dorit Kemsley seemingly resolved her business lawsuits
Dorit Kemsley from "RHOBH" has had a hand in various businesses, from her Beverly Beach swim line to bridal line Nektaria. The reality star spoke to Insider in December of 2020 about how she's gotten a kickstart to her career, using her fans to gain customers. "I think most of my fans want to see that," she said. "I like to have a nice variety there to incorporate all the different tiers of my life and who I am, which is family, business, and fashion."
When Season 10 of "RHOBH" started in April 2020, Dorit had been navigating a lawsuit toward Beverly Beach from an ex-business partner, according to Bravo TV. Yet, the situation managed to be resolved by the show's season premiere. "I am very comfortable in our position, it is in the lawyers' hands, it doesn't need to have a discussion because there's a lot of details about it that I can't really speak about," she said.