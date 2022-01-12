Dorit Kemsley Breaks Silence On Social Media Absence

Dorit Kemsley joined "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" in 2016, and quickly earned her title as the cast villain due to her tendency to stir up drama and get into verbal altercations with her co-stars. Dorit is one cast member that viewers loved to hate in the beginning — but later warmed up to as the show went on. She appears on "RHOBH" with her husband Paul Kemsley (PK), who works as a celebrity talent manager as well as a real estate developer, as per Celebrity Net Worth. The couple also shares two children, Jagger and Phoenix.

While some may think that the reality star's whopping $50 million net worth is all thanks to PK, this is not true — Dorit leads a successful career herself as a business entrepreneur. She has developed both a swimwear line, called Beverly Beach, and a bridal collection, known as Nektaria. Speaking to Brides in February 2021, Dorit explained her passion for designing wedding dresses, stating, "I love weddings — it's a fabulous time of your life ... when the opportunity came my way I just thought, 'This is something that I'd really like to do.'"

Fans of Dorit enjoy keeping up with her lavish lifestyle on Instagram, where she posted regularly up until early December 2021. At the time, she disappeared from the site, only to reappear a month later with an explanation.