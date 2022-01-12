Dorit Kemsley Breaks Silence On Social Media Absence
Dorit Kemsley joined "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" in 2016, and quickly earned her title as the cast villain due to her tendency to stir up drama and get into verbal altercations with her co-stars. Dorit is one cast member that viewers loved to hate in the beginning — but later warmed up to as the show went on. She appears on "RHOBH" with her husband Paul Kemsley (PK), who works as a celebrity talent manager as well as a real estate developer, as per Celebrity Net Worth. The couple also shares two children, Jagger and Phoenix.
While some may think that the reality star's whopping $50 million net worth is all thanks to PK, this is not true — Dorit leads a successful career herself as a business entrepreneur. She has developed both a swimwear line, called Beverly Beach, and a bridal collection, known as Nektaria. Speaking to Brides in February 2021, Dorit explained her passion for designing wedding dresses, stating, "I love weddings — it's a fabulous time of your life ... when the opportunity came my way I just thought, 'This is something that I'd really like to do.'"
Fans of Dorit enjoy keeping up with her lavish lifestyle on Instagram, where she posted regularly up until early December 2021. At the time, she disappeared from the site, only to reappear a month later with an explanation.
Dorit Kemsley needed time away from social media to 'focus on family' after dealing with difficult life events
On January 11, Dorit Kemsley returned to Instagram to wish her friend and "RHOBH" co-star Kyle Richards a happy birthday — after more than a month's hiatus from the app. The reality star posted a reel of photos and videos showcasing the two friends together alongside a sweet birthday tribute. In her message, she also acknowledged her absence from social media, penning that she has taken "a much needed break" primarily to "focus on family" in addition to her own needs and other "important" things. The reality television star stressed that the time away has "been very helpful and healthy" for her. She also made sure to promise her followers that she'll "be back to posting soon."
Dorit's reasons for taking a break from social media have made fans wonder if some of the misfortunes she experienced towards the end of 2021 contributed to her desire to focus on herself and her family. In the beginning of December, she opened up to People about a home invasion robbery that took place in October and left her with "deep trauma" and pursuing professional psychological help as a result. If that wasn't enough, her husband, Paul Kemsley, announced on Instagram the day after Christmas that he was arrested on suspicion of DUI and later contracted COVID, only adding to the stress that the family was under. It seems that with everything going on, Dorit has good reason to spend some time away from social media.