Matthew McConaughey Opens About Gut-Wrenching Parts Of His Past

The following article contains mentions of sexual and domestic abuse.

These days, Matthew McConaughey may be an Oscar-winning actor, the owner of Hollywood's most chiseled jawline, and the longtime husband to Camila Alves. The tragic truth of his teenage years is a far stretch from today's circumstances, however. As the actor recalled to People in 2020, he grew up in a volatile household, with his parents, James and Kay McConaughey, divorcing and remarrying each other several times. "They were, at times, violent ... it was like the Pacific Ocean in a storm," Matthew told the outlet.

Besides his tumultuous home life, the "Dallas Buyers Club" star dove into traumatic teenage sexual experiences in his 2020 memoir, "Greenlights," per Variety. Matthew wrote he was "blackmailed into having sex for the first time" at age 15, recalling thinking he "was going to hell" for having premarital sex. The actor also recounted the harrowing encounter he had at age 18 when a man molested him after knocking him unconscious in the back of a van.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).