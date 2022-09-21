Shakira Gets Candid About Painful Gerard Piqué Breakup

Shakira confirmed that she and her longtime boyfriend Gerard Piqué were splitting up in June after 12 years together. The "Hips Don't Lie" singer and Piqué started dating in 2011 and have two sons together, Milan and Sasha, per Us Weekly. Although the couple was together for over a decade and decided to start a family together, they never got married. Breakup rumors began circulating in 2017, but sources close to the couple shot them down to Us Weekly, and they appeared to be in a good place. However, five years after those initial split rumors, Shakira and Piqué confirmed some disappointing news.

In a joint statement to Reuters back in June, the couple revealed, "We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy." It was unclear what led to the break-up, but the split came right as Shakira was dealing with some serious legal trouble.

Life appears to be anything but easy for Shakira recently. Her split from Piqué is not the only storm she's had to weather this year. According to AP News, Shakira could face up to eight years in prison if found guilty in an international tax fraud trial. Now, Shakira is finally opening up about her unexpected breakup and what she's been going through.