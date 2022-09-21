Shakira Gets Candid About Painful Gerard Piqué Breakup
Shakira confirmed that she and her longtime boyfriend Gerard Piqué were splitting up in June after 12 years together. The "Hips Don't Lie" singer and Piqué started dating in 2011 and have two sons together, Milan and Sasha, per Us Weekly. Although the couple was together for over a decade and decided to start a family together, they never got married. Breakup rumors began circulating in 2017, but sources close to the couple shot them down to Us Weekly, and they appeared to be in a good place. However, five years after those initial split rumors, Shakira and Piqué confirmed some disappointing news.
In a joint statement to Reuters back in June, the couple revealed, "We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy." It was unclear what led to the break-up, but the split came right as Shakira was dealing with some serious legal trouble.
Life appears to be anything but easy for Shakira recently. Her split from Piqué is not the only storm she's had to weather this year. According to AP News, Shakira could face up to eight years in prison if found guilty in an international tax fraud trial. Now, Shakira is finally opening up about her unexpected breakup and what she's been going through.
Shakira is still processing her breakup with Gerard Piqué
After Shakira and Gerard Piqué confirmed that they had separated in a June statement to Reuters, the reason for their split remained a mystery. Now, the singer is addressing how she really feels after the breakup. In an interview with Elle, she revealed, "It's been tough not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult. I have paparazzi camping outside, in front of my house, 24/7." She added, "Sometimes I just feel like this is all a bad dream and that I'm going to wake up at some point. Like I said, this is probably the darkest hour of my life."
It appears that Shakira is still processing the split while Piqué has apparently already moved on. Just three months after their breakup was announced, Piqué was seen getting close with his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, at a wedding, as seen in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Shakira is reportedly not happy about her ex's PDA with Marti, as they supposedly agreed to wait at least a year before going public with a new partner. It's still unclear what exactly went wrong between the former couple, but Piqué is definitely leaving their romance in the past.