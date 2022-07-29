Shakira Faces New Major Consequences In Tax Fraud Scandal

In 2018, Shakira was charged in Spain for not paying 14.5 million euros worth of taxes between 2012 and 2014, according to The Guardian. At the time, the singer claimed that she was living in the Bahamas full-time. However, she was actually living in Barcelona, Spain, with her now ex-boyfriend and children, and reportedly did not pay taxes in the country where she was residing. According to USA Today, prosecutors in Spain claimed that she lived in the country for two years — outside of occasional professional commitments in other countries — and needed to pay taxes on her income.

Before being charged with tax evasion, Shakira's lawyer said in a statement (via People), "Throughout [Shakira's] professional career and, in every case, has fully met the laws of all the jurisdictions where she has resided."

Shakira was officially charged with tax evasion in December 2018, according to the Daily Mail, after prosecutors investigated the singer for over a year. As a result, she will have to go on trial for the charges soon, although no date has been set yet, per Reuters. Both Shakira and her team have insisted she's innocent for the past four years, but she'll now face major consequences if convicted.