What's Happening With Shakira's Tax Evasion Scandal?

There's been a development in Shakira's costly tax evasion case and it's one that the star likely won't be happy about. Shakira's legal situation first came to light back in 2019, according to CBS News, which is when the singer "was charged for not paying 14.5 million euros (about $16 million) in taxes between ... 2012 and 2014, while she lived in Spain." Yikes!

In response, Shakira claimed that she had done nothing wrong. However, the government determined that the Colombian star and her family — which includes her children and longtime partner, Gerard Piqué, who is a professional Spanish athlete — had spent a significant amount of time in Spain. In fact, BBC News explains that they were apparently living in the European country for more than half of each year, meaning that they were considered residents and, as a result, were responsible for paying taxes.

Although Shakira attempted to address the issue by handing over millions of dollars to the Spanish government, the situation still has not been settled. Now, a judge has made a decision that could lead to an incredibly serious outcome for the star.