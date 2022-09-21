Brad Pitt's New Business Venture Was Inspired By One Of His Famous Exes
Since his debut in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Brad Pitt has curated one of the most successful and lucrative careers in the entertainment industry. From starring in numerous critically acclaimed films to snagging various accolades, including an Academy Award, Pitt has come a long way from his "Thelma & Louise" days. Aside from his expansive film catalog, Pitt has also found success as an entrepreneur and business owner. In 2001, the "Fight Club" star co-founded the successful production company Plan B Entertainment — which produced hit films like "Moonlight" and "The Departed."
In a 2020 interview with Variety, Plan B principal Dede Gardner praised his involvement with the business and eye for spotting successful projects. "Brad's a true cinephile and genuinely blows our mind constantly with the amount that he sees, the depth to which he does to investigate as a filmmaker," she said. Pitt has also made waves with his custom rosé Château Miraval — which he released in 2013 with his then-wife Angelina Jolie (per Us Weekly).
With the movie and wine businesses in his back pocket, Pitt has now set his sights on the skincare and beauty industry. However, the inspiration behind his new business venture will surprise you.
Brad Pitt says Gwyneth Paltrow helped inspire skincare line
On September 21, Brad Pitt shocked fans when he announced that he was stepping into the skincare world with his own line of products named Le Domaine (per Page Six). However, one of the most surprising details from his business announcement involved his ex, Gwyneth Paltrow. In an interview with British Vogue, Pitt revealed that the "Sliding Doors" star and her Goop business inspired him to create a luxury skincare line.
"I love what Gwyneth's done [with Goop]. She's still a dear friend, and she has built this empire," he explained. Back in the mid-1990s, the two actors were involved in a high-profile relationship that lasted three years. "She has always had that in her curator, and it's been a lovely creative outlet for her," Pitt said, crediting Paltrow for getting him to wash his face twice a day.
While the beloved actor's revelation may be a surprise for some, the "Fight Club" star and Paltrow have remained friendly over the years. In January, the two former lovers opened up about their friendship in an interview for Goop. After reflecting on their failed engagement and his heartwarming interactions with Paltrow's father, Pitt said, "It's lovely to have you as a friend now... and I do love you." To which the "Iron Man" actor responded, "I love you so much."