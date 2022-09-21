Brad Pitt's New Business Venture Was Inspired By One Of His Famous Exes

Since his debut in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Brad Pitt has curated one of the most successful and lucrative careers in the entertainment industry. From starring in numerous critically acclaimed films to snagging various accolades, including an Academy Award, Pitt has come a long way from his "Thelma & Louise" days. Aside from his expansive film catalog, Pitt has also found success as an entrepreneur and business owner. In 2001, the "Fight Club" star co-founded the successful production company Plan B Entertainment — which produced hit films like "Moonlight" and "The Departed."

In a 2020 interview with Variety, Plan B principal Dede Gardner praised his involvement with the business and eye for spotting successful projects. "Brad's a true cinephile and genuinely blows our mind constantly with the amount that he sees, the depth to which he does to investigate as a filmmaker," she said. Pitt has also made waves with his custom rosé Château Miraval — which he released in 2013 with his then-wife Angelina Jolie (per Us Weekly).

With the movie and wine businesses in his back pocket, Pitt has now set his sights on the skincare and beauty industry. However, the inspiration behind his new business venture will surprise you.