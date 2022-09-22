Kanye West's Latest Apology To Kim Kardashian Is Sure To Raise Eyebrows

The Kanye "Ye" West and Kim Kardashian battle for custody wages on. Although Season 2 of "The Kardashians" is sure to provide some further insight into the drama, Ye's propensity for deleting his tea-spilling Instagram posts adds an extra challenge for those interested in the ongoing narrative.

As Capital FM recapped, Ye's latest Instagram tirade targeted both Kardashian and Kris Jenner, calling them out for not letting him choose where he and Kardashian's four children attend school. "You don't have say so of where the kids go to school. Why you get say say. Cause you half white?" he wrote. Leaked messages between the rapper and his ex-wife showed Kardashian's desperation to end the attack. The beauty mogul even relayed a message from her mother: "Tell him to pleas stop mentioning my name. I'm almost 67 years old and I don't always feel great and this stresses me to no end."

At the time, Ye only seemed to double down, asserting that his kids "will not do playboy and sex tapes." In a new interview, however, Ye seems remorseful over his actions.